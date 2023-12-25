sportzwiki logo
  BCCI Announces India Women's Squads For ODI, T20I Series Against Australia

BCCI Announces India Women’s Squads For ODI, T20I Series Against Australia

Avinash T
Dec 25, 2023 at 3:58 PM

On Monday, India’s Women’s Selection Committee announced the teams for the next three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is) against Australia. The ODI series will be played in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India’s women’s T20 and ODI squad against Australia following their historic win over them in the one-off test match.

The T20I squad is similar to the one that recently lost 1-2 against England on the home soul. However, they have been several changes have been made to the ODI squad that last faced Bangladesh. Both squads feature experienced players such as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, and others.

Kanika Ahuja and Minnu Mani have been brought into the ODI team by Sneh Rana and Harleen Deol. It is also the first time Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, and Titas Sadhu have been called up to the ODI team.

Shreyanka was called up for her first ODI after making an impressive performance against England earlier this month. The all-rounder took up five wickets in three matches against the England team and was named Player of the Match in the third and final T20I of the series.

Mannat Kashyap from Patiala was earlier called up but did not play in the T20I series against England and has found a place in the squad for the Australia series. Titas Sadhu and Kashyap were both members of India’s Under-19 World Cup-winning squad in February.

Harmanpreet Kaur And Amol Muzumdar Credits: Twitter

Harmanpreet Kaur and company have gained momentum after defeating England and Australia in consecutive Tests on the home soil. However, Australia is the reigning ODI and T20I world champions and would be difficult to beat even at home, given their strength in the white-ball format of the game.

The three-match One-Day International series will begin on December 28 at Wankhede Stadium. The two games listed below will take place on December 30 and January 2.

ODI Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol

T20I Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani

Australia Women's Cricket Team

BCCI

India Women's Cricket Team

