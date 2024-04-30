One of the vital members of any side in T20s is their all-rounder. However, India’s premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has struggled with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

At the start of the season, Jadeja was batting down the order, at number seven, but later was promoted to number four by the team management of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Ravindra Jadeja is considered as one of the important members of the India squad for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA). He carries high-skill batting abilities lower down the order, and a few overs of his left-arm spin. However, he has struggled in this IPL 2024 for his 157 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 131.93, and just five wickets in 31 overs.

“I don’t think he’s good enough’- Tom Moody questions Jadeja’s batting abilities

Former Australia batter Tom Moody has discouraged Ravindra Jadeja’s batting abilities and feels that even though the star all-rounder is a top-class left-arm spinner, his batting isn’t ‘good enough’ for number seven in the batting order.

“I’d be taking Jadeja purely because I’m looking for the best left-arm spinning option.” Former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach, Moody told Star Sports. “He is the best left-arm spinner in the country. In my eleven, he’s not batting at No. 7.”

“I don’t think he’s good enough to bat seven in a World Cup side. He’s proven that with his strike rate.” Moody informed. “You need an impact-type playing batting at seven.”

Notably, Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK, win the IPL 2023, with a six and four in the last two balls of the season. He ended up on 15* in six deliveries against Gujarat Titans in the final of the tournament.

“His numbers are not great…”- Irfan Pathan shows his fear of Ravindra Jadeja

Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan too has shown his concern over Ravindra Jadeja, who is going through a bad phase in the eleventh hour of the India squad selection for the T20 World Cup 2024.

“This is what I’m really scared about when it comes to World Cup. Look, my worry is with T20 World Cup, we pretty much sorted as far as the top-order batting is concerned.” Irfan Pathan told Star Sports “We (are) pretty much sorted in the middle overs as well.”

“If we’re thinking Ravindra Jadeja is a number seven batter, you need a good finisher,” Pathan explained. “His numbers are not that great as far as the strike rate is concerned at the international level.”

In 36 T20I innings, Ravindra Jadeja has managed 480 runs at a strike rate of just 128.8 with a best of 46*. With the ball in hand, he has collected 53 wickets at an economy of 7.10.

The India squad selection for the T20 World Cup 2024 is expected to be on May 01.