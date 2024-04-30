CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be taking on each other in the 49th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (May 1).
This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between CSK and PBKS. You’ll get the CSK vs PBKS Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our CSK vs PBKS match prediction.
CSK vs PBKS: Match Preview:
Both CSK and PBKS will be entering the game with the confidence sky high after registering thumping wins in their last games. PBKS ended their four-match losing streak in style by pulling off a record chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last outing.
The Sam Curran-led side was looking destined to suffer another loss after KKR finished their innings on 261/6. However, PBKS stunned the cricketing world by chasing down the total in just 18.4 overs to pull off the highest successful chase in the shortest format of the game. Jonny Bairstow returned to form with an unbeaten match-winning ton while Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh smashed whirlwind fifties.
CSK, on the other hand, ended their two-match losing streak with a big 78-run win over high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad. Riding on their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 98-run knock, CSK scored 212/3 before bowling out SRH for just 134. CSK will be eyeing another win to bolster their playoffs chances while PBKS will be looking to make the most of the momentum by registering another win.
IPL 2024 points table:
With five wins and four losses, CSK are currently at the third spot in the points table before Rajasthan Royals and KKR. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are at the eighth spot with three wins and six losses so far.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|0.694
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|1.096
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|0.81
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|0.075
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|0.059
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.442
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|-1.113
|Punjab Kings
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|-0.187
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|-0.261
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|-0.415
CSK vs PBKS: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:
CSK:
- 1st match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.
- 2nd match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.
- 3rd match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.
- 4th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.
- 5th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.
- 6th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.
- 7th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.
- 8th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.
- 9th match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs.
PBKS:
- 1st match: Beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets.
- 2nd match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets.
- 3rd match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs.
- 4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets.
- 5th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by two runs.
- 6th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by three wickets.
- 7th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by nine runs.
- 8th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets.
- 9th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.
CSK vs PBKS: Match info:
|Article Title
|
CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|Chennai Super Kings & Punjab Kings
|Series name
|
IPL 2024
|Date
|01-May-24
|Category
|CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|JioCinema
CSK vs PBKS Head To Head record:
|CSK
|PBKS
|28
|Matches played
|28
|15
|Won
|13
|13
|Lost
|15
|00
|No Result
|00
Here is the venue-wise result between CSK and PBKS:
|Ground
|Chennai Super Kings
|Punjab Kings
|No Result
|Total
|Barabati Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Brabourne Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|4
|3
|0
|7
|Kingsmead
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Wankhede Stadium
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium
|3
|3
|0
|6
|SuperSport Park
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Overall
|15
|13
|0
|28
CSK vs PBKS Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|CSK vs PBKS Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|Temperature
|31°C
|Weather Forecast
|Clear sky
|Pitch Behaviour
|Batting-friendly
|Best Suited To
|Pace
|Average 1st innings score
|188
CSK Squad:
Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Richard Gleeson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish
PBKS squad:
Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Fantasy stats for CSK vs PBKS:
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all CSK players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|CSK
|M Pathirana
|Bowler
|10
|8
|2
|1
|CSK
|R Gaikwad
|Batter
|10
|7
|0
|2
|CSK
|R Jadeja
|All Rounder
|10
|7
|2
|1
|CSK
|S Dube
|Batter
|10
|7
|0
|1
|CSK
|M Rahman
|Bowler
|10
|6
|1
|0
|CSK
|M Santner
|All Rounder
|10
|6
|0
|0
|CSK
|A Rahane
|Batter
|10
|5
|0
|0
|CSK
|D Chahar
|Bowler
|10
|5
|0
|1
|CSK
|M Choudhary
|Bowler
|10
|5
|1
|1
|CSK
|M Dhoni
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|5
|0
|0
|CSK
|D Mitchell
|Batter
|7
|4
|0
|0
|CSK
|M Theekshana
|Bowler
|10
|3
|0
|0
|CSK
|R Ravindra
|Batter
|7
|3
|1
|0
|CSK
|S Thakur
|Bowler
|10
|3
|1
|0
|CSK
|M Ali
|All Rounder
|10
|2
|0
|1
|CSK
|S Singh
|Bowler
|6
|2
|0
|0
|CSK
|T Deshpande
|Bowler
|10
|2
|0
|1
|CSK
|P Solanki
|Bowler
|2
|1
|0
|0
|CSK
|R Hangargekar
|Bowler
|2
|1
|0
|0
|CSK
|S Rizvi
|Batter
|6
|0
|0
|0
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all PBKS players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|PBKS
|S Curran
|All Rounder
|10
|8
|2
|0
|PBKS
|H Patel
|Bowler
|10
|6
|0
|2
|PBKS
|J Sharma
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|5
|0
|0
|PBKS
|K Rabada
|Bowler
|10
|5
|1
|0
|PBKS
|L Livingstone
|All Rounder
|10
|5
|1
|1
|PBKS
|N Ellis
|Bowler
|10
|5
|1
|0
|PBKS
|A Sharma
|Batter
|6
|4
|0
|0
|PBKS
|A Singh
|Bowler
|10
|4
|0
|1
|PBKS
|A Taide
|Batter
|8
|4
|0
|0
|PBKS
|J Bairstow
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|4
|1
|1
|PBKS
|P Singh
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|4
|0
|0
|PBKS
|S Dhawan
|Batter
|10
|4
|1
|0
|PBKS
|S Singh
|Batter
|10
|4
|0
|1
|PBKS
|H Brar
|Bowler
|10
|3
|0
|1
|PBKS
|R Dhawan
|All Rounder
|10
|3
|0
|0
|PBKS
|R Rossouw
|Batter
|7
|3
|0
|1
|PBKS
|S Raza
|All Rounder
|9
|3
|1
|1
|PBKS
|R Chahar
|Bowler
|10
|2
|0
|0
|PBKS
|C Woakes
|All Rounder
|3
|1
|0
|0
|PBKS
|H Singh
|Batter
|5
|1
|0
|0
CSK vs PBKS Playing 11 for Today Match:
Here are the playing XI of CSK vs PBKS for the 49th match of IPL 2024:
CSK Playing XI:
Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana
CSK impact players:
Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner
PBKS Playing XI:
Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS impact players:
Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary
Most runs and wickets for CSK and PBKS in IPL 2024:
|Most runs for CSK in IPL 2024
|Ruturaj Gaikwad – 447 runs
|Most wickets for CSK in IPL 2024
|Mustafizur Rahman – 14 wickets
|Most runs for PBKS in IPL 2024
|Shashank Singh – 263 runs
|Most wickets for PBKS in IPL 2024
|Harshal Patel – 14 wickets
CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:
- Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow roared back to form with a stunning 45-ball hundred in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders. He will be eyeing another big knock against CSK.
- Matheesha Pathirana: In just six games this season, Matheesha Pathirana has picked up an impressive 13 wickets. In the last game against SRH, he dismissed Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen in the two overs that he bowled and will looking to continue his fine run.
Top Picks for CSK vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Shashank Singh: Shashank Singh has further enhanced his reputation with his whirlwind match-winning half-century against KKR in the last game. He hit 68 runs off just 28 balls with the help of two fours and eight sixes. With form on his side, he will be looking to contribute again.
- Daryl Mitchell: Daryl Mitchell finally got some runs under his belt in the last game when he scored his first half-century for CSK. The New Zealand star will be keen to come up with another good knock.
Budget Picks for CSK vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar has not really delivered as per expectations so far. In seven games, he has picked up five wickets and will be desperate to return to his best form soon.
- Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada has been among the wickets this season. The Proteas star has picked up 10 wickets so far.
CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team for Today match – 1
|Wicketkeeper
|Jonny Bairstow (vc)
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Batsmen
|Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)
|Shivam Dube
|Daryl Mitchell
|Allrounders
|Moeen Ali
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Sam Curran
|Bowlers
|Tushar Deshpande
|Arshdeep Singh
|Harshal Patel
CSK vs PBKS Dream11 team for Today Match – 2
|Wicketkeeper
|Jonny Bairstow (c)
|Batsmen
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Shivam Dube
|Ashutosh Sharma
|Shashank Singh
|Allrounders
|Moeen Ali
|Sam Curran (vc)
|Bowlers
|Tushar Deshpande
|Arshdeep Singh
|Harshal Patel
|Matheesha Pathirana
CSK vs PBKS Match Prediction Today:
CSK will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the upcoming game against PBKS. The current form is on CSK’s side and the reigning champions have the upper hand in the head-to-head record as well. CSK have won 15 of the 28 games they have played so far against PBKS and will be backing themselves to extend the winning record.