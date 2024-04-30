CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be taking on each other in the 49th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (May 1).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between CSK and PBKS. You’ll get the CSK vs PBKS Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our CSK vs PBKS match prediction.

CSK vs PBKS: Match Preview:

Both CSK and PBKS will be entering the game with the confidence sky high after registering thumping wins in their last games. PBKS ended their four-match losing streak in style by pulling off a record chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last outing.

The Sam Curran-led side was looking destined to suffer another loss after KKR finished their innings on 261/6. However, PBKS stunned the cricketing world by chasing down the total in just 18.4 overs to pull off the highest successful chase in the shortest format of the game. Jonny Bairstow returned to form with an unbeaten match-winning ton while Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh smashed whirlwind fifties.

CSK, on the other hand, ended their two-match losing streak with a big 78-run win over high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad. Riding on their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 98-run knock, CSK scored 212/3 before bowling out SRH for just 134. CSK will be eyeing another win to bolster their playoffs chances while PBKS will be looking to make the most of the momentum by registering another win.

IPL 2024 points table:

With five wins and four losses, CSK are currently at the third spot in the points table before Rajasthan Royals and KKR. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are at the eighth spot with three wins and six losses so far.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 9 8 1 0 0 16 0.694 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 6 3 0 0 12 1.096 Chennai Super Kings 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.81 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.075 Lucknow Super Giants 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.059 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.442 Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 0 0 8 -1.113 Punjab Kings 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.187 Mumbai Indians 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.261 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.415

CSK vs PBKS: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

CSK:

1st match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. 2nd match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 4th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets. 5th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. 6th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. 7th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets. 8th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets. 9th match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs.

PBKS:

1st match: Beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets.

Beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets. 2nd match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets.

Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets. 3rd match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs. 4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 5th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by two runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by two runs. 6th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by three wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by three wickets. 7th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by nine runs.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by nine runs. 8th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 9th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.

CSK vs PBKS: Match info:

Article Title CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Chennai Super Kings & Punjab Kings Series name IPL 2024 Date 01-May-24 Category CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Stadium MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

CSK vs PBKS Head To Head record:

CSK PBKS 28 Matches played 28 15 Won 13 13 Lost 15 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between CSK and PBKS:

Ground Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings No Result Total Barabati Stadium 0 1 0 1 Brabourne Stadium 0 1 0 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium 4 3 0 7 Kingsmead 1 0 0 1 Wankhede Stadium 2 2 0 4 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 3 3 0 6 SuperSport Park 1 0 0 1 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 1 0 2 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 1 0 2 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 0 0 1 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 0 2 Overall 15 13 0 28

CSK vs PBKS Weather Report & Pitch Report:

CSK vs PBKS Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 31°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 188

CSK Squad:

Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Richard Gleeson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

PBKS squad:

Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Fantasy stats for CSK vs PBKS:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all CSK players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain CSK M Pathirana Bowler 10 8 2 1 CSK R Gaikwad Batter 10 7 0 2 CSK R Jadeja All Rounder 10 7 2 1 CSK S Dube Batter 10 7 0 1 CSK M Rahman Bowler 10 6 1 0 CSK M Santner All Rounder 10 6 0 0 CSK A Rahane Batter 10 5 0 0 CSK D Chahar Bowler 10 5 0 1 CSK M Choudhary Bowler 10 5 1 1 CSK M Dhoni Wicket Keeper 10 5 0 0 CSK D Mitchell Batter 7 4 0 0 CSK M Theekshana Bowler 10 3 0 0 CSK R Ravindra Batter 7 3 1 0 CSK S Thakur Bowler 10 3 1 0 CSK M Ali All Rounder 10 2 0 1 CSK S Singh Bowler 6 2 0 0 CSK T Deshpande Bowler 10 2 0 1 CSK P Solanki Bowler 2 1 0 0 CSK R Hangargekar Bowler 2 1 0 0 CSK S Rizvi Batter 6 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all PBKS players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain PBKS S Curran All Rounder 10 8 2 0 PBKS H Patel Bowler 10 6 0 2 PBKS J Sharma Wicket Keeper 10 5 0 0 PBKS K Rabada Bowler 10 5 1 0 PBKS L Livingstone All Rounder 10 5 1 1 PBKS N Ellis Bowler 10 5 1 0 PBKS A Sharma Batter 6 4 0 0 PBKS A Singh Bowler 10 4 0 1 PBKS A Taide Batter 8 4 0 0 PBKS J Bairstow Wicket Keeper 10 4 1 1 PBKS P Singh Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 0 PBKS S Dhawan Batter 10 4 1 0 PBKS S Singh Batter 10 4 0 1 PBKS H Brar Bowler 10 3 0 1 PBKS R Dhawan All Rounder 10 3 0 0 PBKS R Rossouw Batter 7 3 0 1 PBKS S Raza All Rounder 9 3 1 1 PBKS R Chahar Bowler 10 2 0 0 PBKS C Woakes All Rounder 3 1 0 0 PBKS H Singh Batter 5 1 0 0

CSK vs PBKS Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of CSK vs PBKS for the 49th match of IPL 2024:

CSK Playing XI:

Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK impact players:

Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner

PBKS Playing XI:

Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS impact players:

Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary

Most runs and wickets for CSK and PBKS in IPL 2024:

Most runs for CSK in IPL 2024 Ruturaj Gaikwad – 447 runs Most wickets for CSK in IPL 2024 Mustafizur Rahman – 14 wickets Most runs for PBKS in IPL 2024 Shashank Singh – 263 runs Most wickets for PBKS in IPL 2024 Harshal Patel – 14 wickets

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow roared back to form with a stunning 45-ball hundred in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders. He will be eyeing another big knock against CSK.

Jonny Bairstow roared back to form with a stunning 45-ball hundred in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders. He will be eyeing another big knock against CSK. Matheesha Pathirana: In just six games this season, Matheesha Pathirana has picked up an impressive 13 wickets. In the last game against SRH, he dismissed Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen in the two overs that he bowled and will looking to continue his fine run.

Top Picks for CSK vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Shashank Singh: Shashank Singh has further enhanced his reputation with his whirlwind match-winning half-century against KKR in the last game. He hit 68 runs off just 28 balls with the help of two fours and eight sixes. With form on his side, he will be looking to contribute again.

Shashank Singh has further enhanced his reputation with his whirlwind match-winning half-century against KKR in the last game. He hit 68 runs off just 28 balls with the help of two fours and eight sixes. With form on his side, he will be looking to contribute again. Daryl Mitchell: Daryl Mitchell finally got some runs under his belt in the last game when he scored his first half-century for CSK. The New Zealand star will be keen to come up with another good knock.

Budget Picks for CSK vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar has not really delivered as per expectations so far. In seven games, he has picked up five wickets and will be desperate to return to his best form soon.

Deepak Chahar has not really delivered as per expectations so far. In seven games, he has picked up five wickets and will be desperate to return to his best form soon. Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada has been among the wickets this season. The Proteas star has picked up 10 wickets so far.

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow (vc) Prabhsimran Singh Batsmen Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) Shivam Dube Daryl Mitchell Allrounders Moeen Ali Ravindra Jadeja Sam Curran Bowlers Tushar Deshpande Arshdeep Singh Harshal Patel

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow (c) Batsmen Ruturaj Gaikwad Shivam Dube Ashutosh Sharma Shashank Singh Allrounders Moeen Ali Sam Curran (vc) Bowlers Tushar Deshpande Arshdeep Singh Harshal Patel Matheesha Pathirana

CSK vs PBKS Match Prediction Today:

CSK will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the upcoming game against PBKS. The current form is on CSK’s side and the reigning champions have the upper hand in the head-to-head record as well. CSK have won 15 of the 28 games they have played so far against PBKS and will be backing themselves to extend the winning record.