DC vs MI highlights: Delhi Capitals, on Saturday (April 27), beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs in the 43rd game of the ongoing IPL 2024 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Asked to bat first, DC posted a huge total of 257/4 before restricting MI to 247/9 to register their fifth win in ten games this season.

MI made a shaky start to their chase as both of their openers – Rohit Sharma (8) and Ishan Kishan (20) – departed inside the powerplay. Suryakumar Yadav got the start but he could not bat MI to a strong position either as Khaleel Ahmed dismissed him for 26 to reduce MI to 65 for 3 in the final over of the powerplay.

Tilak Varma and captain Hardik Pandya the steadied the ship with a 61-run stand. Rasikh Salam broke the partnership by dismissing Pandya for 46. Varma and Tim David kept MI in contention with a 70-run stand. However, David’s departure in the 18th over all but sealed the game for DC.

In the final over, MI needed 25 runs and Varma was run-out on the very first ball while trying to take a single. MI eventually finished their innings on 247. For DC, Rasikh Dar Salam and Mukesh Kumar picked up three wickets each.

Earlier in the game, Jake Fraser-McGurk’s whirlwind knock propelled DC to their highest IPL total. For the second time this season, the DC opener smashed a 15-ball fifty to give his side a solid start.

DC collected as many as 92 runs without losing a wicket in the powerplay. Of those 92 runs, Fraser-McGurk scored 78. His brilliant knock finally came to an end in the 8th over when he was dismissed by Piyush Chawla. Fraser-McGurk departed after scoring 84 runs off just 27 balls with the help of 11 fours and six sixes.

He also shared a 114-run stand with Abishek Porel for the first wicket. Porel was next to go when he was dismissed by Mohammad Nabi for 36 in the tenth over. Shai Hope (41 off 17) and Rishabh Pant (29 off 19) kept DC on course for a big total before Tristan Stubbs provided the finishing touches. The South Africa star scored an unbeaten 48 off just 25 balls to take DC to a 250-plus total.

