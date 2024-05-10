BCCI secretary Jay Shah has revealed the all-rounder Hardik Pandya has made a big commitment to the Indian board regarding his future. Pandya is by far the only pacer-bowling all-rounder India has at the moment, while it develops other potential candidates.

Hardik Pandya was part of India’s all three formats after making his debut in 2016. He played in T20Is, ODIs, and also Tests and has a Test century to his name.

However, he suffered a serious back injury during Asia Cup 2018, which took almost a year to get better. He played in the 2019 World Cup and then the two IPL editions in 2020 and 2021, but was forced to give up bowling to not aggravate his back issue.

To get 100% fit, Pandya underwent back surgery in London and after a year out from the game, returned to action in the IPL 2022. He also made his India comeback the same year and captained India in T20Is and ODIs.

However, injuries have laid him low in recent times and Pandya has also been bowling seldom in the ongoing IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya ready to play Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Jay Shah

Meanwhile, Jay Shah revealed that Hardik Pandya has decided to participate in the Indian domestic white-ball tournaments, if the BCCI considers him for the Indian team, going forward.

Shah’s comments came during discussions about the BCCI’s annual central contracts for the 2024-2025 season. Hardik Pandya was promoted to a Grade A core contract despite recent fitness concerns.

Shah made a significant statement regarding Hardik’s participation in domestic white-ball competitions such as the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This selection emphasizes Hardik’s status as one of India’s top white-ball players, as well as his commitment to improving domestic cricket.

“Yes, I had spoken with them. Media had even carried the reports. Even Hardik (Pandya) said if BCCI is considering me for white-ball, then I am ready to play Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Any player will have to play, even if they do not want to, they will have to,” Shah was quoted by PTI.

Talking about high scores in this year’s IPL, Shah said ultimately, it comes down to who is playing well and who, as a player, can sustain performance.

“Whoever plays well in the IPL… like say, Ishan Kishan, he finds it difficult to take part with the Indian team but he can play in Mumbai Indians as a player. There he can play in a relaxed manner. “In Team India, you have to prove yourself, give back-to-back performances. The one who can handle that can be described as a right player,” he added.

Also Read: “That Decision Lies With…” – Jay Shah Reveals Who Decided To Drop Shreyas Iyer And Ishan Kishan From BCCI Central Contracts