The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that the board will put out an advertisement for the role of the new head coach of the Indian team in a few days. This comes as current coach Rahul Dravid’s tenure comes to an end after the T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

Following the completion of the ODI World Cup in November last year, Dravid and his support staff were offered extensions to their two-year contracts.

The BCCI will not repeat the mistake it made last year by inviting candidates for the role of head coach after the previous coach’s tenure had ended. With little time left for the next big challenge, outgoing coach Rahul Dravid was convinced to accept a contract extension until the T20 World Cup in June.

This time, applications will be received well before the team leaves for the T20 World Cup. If Dravid wants to continue, he will have to reapply.

“We will call for applications in the next few days. Rahul Dravid’s tenure is coming to an end in June. If he wants to re-apply, he can,” Jay Shah was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

The rest of the backroom staff will be appointed in consultation with the new head coach.

Jay Shah says different coaches for different formats unlikely; CAC to decide on foreign coach

Shah also indicated that the new head coach will be appointed until the ODI World Cup in 2027. The remaining backroom personnel will be appointed in consultation with the new head coach. Shah claimed that India is unlikely to divide coaching positions according to format.

The BCCI secretary also mentioned that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) would decide whether they appoint a foreign coach for the role.

“We are looking for a long-term coach for three years. There is no precedent of different coaches for different formats in Indian cricket. Besides, we have a number of all-format players. “Ultimately, it will be the Cricket Advisory Committee’s (CAC) call. I have to implement what they decide. If the CAC selects a foreign coach, I can’t interfere,” Shah said.

The BCCI secretary also informed that several individuals had already been interviewed for the vacant position of one national selector. This selector is likely to succeed Salil Ankola, the second member of the selection committee from the west zone. The new member is expected to come from the northern zone.

“A few interviews for the selector’s post have already happened. The CAC will meet in a week’s time to finalise the name, and we will announce it soon,” Shah said.

