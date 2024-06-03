Dinesh Karthik, the former cricketer, has unveiled his choice of India XI in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. India will begin the tournament on June 5 against Ireland in their Group A match. India has been placed in Group A along with Ireland, the USA, Canada, and Pakistan.

The match, as well as India’s subsequent two matches against Pakistan and the United States on June 9 and 11, will be held at the Nassau County Stadium in New York.

The Men in Blue will finish their Group stages with a match versus Canada at Central Broward Regional Park in Florida. The most anticipated match will be between India and Pakistan, which Dinesh Karthik played in the 2022 Australia edition. Virat Kohli won against all odds, and fans witnessed the shot of the century.

Dinesh Karthik wants Virat Kohli to open with Rohit Sharma and picks Rishabh Pant over Sanju Samson as keeper

Dinesh Karthik was asked to name his Indian team batting order on Cricbuzz’s T20 World Cup 2024 show. Karthik in turn named the entire playing XI itself. The biggest omission he made was of Yashasvi Jaiswal from the opening slot with skipper Rohit Sharma.

He preferred Virat Kohli to open with Rohit Sharma. Kohli had scored 741 runs in 15 IPL 2024 matches as an opener for RCB. Kohli is a well-known opening batter in the Indian Premier League circuit, and he is mostly responsible for getting the Bengaluru franchise off to a flying start.

Dinesh Karthik then dropped Sanju Samson from his likely playing XI in favour of Rishabh Pant at number three. Pant’s first-down role was ideal for his return to the national squad during India’s warm-up match against Bangladesh in New York two days ago. DK chose Suryakumar Yadav as the fourth pick.

Karthik then selected a batting-heavy middle and lower middle order. He placed Hardik Pandya at number five, Shivam Dube at number six, Ravindra Jadeja at number seven, and Axar Patel at number eight, with Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh rounding up the batting order.

Dinesh Karthik’s predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh

