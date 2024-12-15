Matthew Hayden, legendary Australia batter, has said he wouldn’t have taken kindly to Mohammed Siraj tinkering with the bails when he was batting, and unlike Marnus Labuschagne, he would have asked the India pacer to get out of there.

The incident occurred during the morning session of Day 2 when India was attempting to break a solid stand between Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. Mohammed Siraj was bowling at full speed and desperate for a wicket.

After the 33rd over of the innings, Siraj dashed to the striker’s end and altered the bails while Labuschagne gazed at him. It was Labuschagne’s turn this time, and he moved the bails again as Siraj began to resume his bowling run-up.

Surprisingly, the move worked for Mohammed Siraj, as Marnus Labuschagne was out for 12 off 55 balls. Throughout his innings, Labuschagne struggled to maintain rhythm. Nitish Kumar Reddy, an all-rounder, dismissed him after Virat Kohli caught him at second slip.

Marnus Labuschagne has had a dismal series with the bat thus far. He has scored only 81 runs in three Tests at an average of 20.25, with a best of 64. He hasn’t been in great form with the bat of late and will be hoping to restore it shortly.

Matthew Hayden unhappy with Marnus Labuschagne’s tame reaction to Mohammed Siraj

When asked about the incident, Matthew Hayden had other thoughts. The former Australian hitter blasted Marnus Labuschagne, allowing Mohammed Siraj to enter his space. Matthew Hayden was also dissatisfied with Labuschagne’s pacing his batting innings.

Hayden also stated that he would not have permitted Siraj to go closer to the bails, let alone switch them. The former Australian cricketer claims to have warned Siraj to leave his space.

“He saw 55 deliveries, has had no go forward whatsoever. Even that little exchange, if it was me at the crease and a bowler does that. I am not caring less. I’m not even looking at the bowler. I’m not acknowledging what he’s doing one bit. He’s nowhere near my space. In fact, I probably would have told him to get out of my space before he even got to the bails,” Matthew Hayden was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Mohammed Siraj and Marnus Labuschagne also engaged in friendly banter during the series’ second Test. Siraj flung the ball toward Labuschagne in frustration as he moved out at the last minute owing to a sightscreen malfunction.

Switching bails has been quite regular in cricket since Stuart Broad attempted it once during an Ashes match. Broad moved the bails during the 2023 Ashes Oval Test and was rewarded with the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne on the very next delivery. Even India’s Virat Kohli has already experimented with such superstitions.

