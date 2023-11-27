IND vs AUS: I Said Sorry To Rutu Bhai And Accepted That It Was My Mistake – Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On Mix-Up With Ruturaj Gaikwad In The 1st T20

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: I Said Sorry To Rutu Bhai And Accepted That It Was My Mistake – Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On Mix-Up With Ruturaj Gaikwad In The 1st T20

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 27, 2023 at 10:18 AM

IND vs AUS: I Said Sorry To Rutu Bhai And Accepted That It Was My Mistake &#8211; Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On Mix-Up With Ruturaj Gaikwad In The 1st T20

Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal admitted that he made a mistake in getting his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad out in the first game of the five-match T20 series after playing a match-winning knock against Australia at the Greenfield International Stadium.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s aggressive half-century at the powerplay, along with half-centuries from his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad and wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan, followed by a crucial cameo from power-hitter Rinku Singh, propelled Team India to a mammoth total against Australia in the second T20I on Sunday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Yashasvi Jaiswal revealed that he apologized to his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had a diamond duck in the series opener in Vizag.

Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal Credits: Twitter

“It was my mistake in the last game and I said sorry to Rutu bhai. I accepted that it was my mistake. Rutu bhai is so humble and very caring,” Yashasvi Jaiswal said.

In the 1st T20 game against Australia, Due to a mix-up with Yashasvi Jaiswal, India suffered an early setback in their hunt when Gaikwad left for a diamond duck. Following a single, Yashasvi tried a risky second run before turning back at the last second, resulting in Ruturaj Gaikwad‘s run-out.

I Was Trying To Be Fearless As I Was Sure Of My Decisions – Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal was happy with his knock against Australia, trying to be more fearless in his approach in the shorter format of the game and said that the Indian team management wanted him to play his game at the top of the order and revealed that he is working on hard on the mental aspect of the game.

“It’s really special for me. I was trying to play all my shots. I was trying to be fearless as I was sure of my decisions.” 

Ruturaj Gaikwad And Yashasvi Jaiswal
Ruturaj Gaikwad And Yashasvi Jaiswal Credits: Twitter

“I have been told by Surya bhai and VVS sir to go and play freely. I have been asked to express myself. For me, I think I can develop (as a cricketer) and I am not thinking about anything else. I am still learning. I am trying to develop all my shots. The mental stuff is something I am working on as it is important at this level,”  Yashasvi Jaiswal added.

The highly-rated batsman has truly announced his arrival on the big stage by delivering a memorable performance for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023. The left-handed batsman smashed 625 runs in 14 innings at a brilliant strike rate of 163.61. He hit one century and 5 fifties this season, thus making it into the Indian team in Test cricket and T20 cricket.

Tagged:

Australia National Cricket Team

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Yashasvi Jaiswal

