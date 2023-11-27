IND vs AUS: I Said Sorry To Rutu Bhai And Accepted That It Was My Mistake – Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On Mix-Up With Ruturaj Gaikwad In The 1st T20

Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal admitted that he made a mistake in getting his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad out in the first game of the five-match T20 series after playing a match-winning knock against Australia at the Greenfield International Stadium.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s aggressive half-century at the powerplay, along with half-centuries from his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad and wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan, followed by a crucial cameo from power-hitter Rinku Singh, propelled Team India to a mammoth total against Australia in the second T20I on Sunday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Yashasvi Jaiswal revealed that he apologized to his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had a diamond duck in the series opener in Vizag.

“It was my mistake in the last game and I said sorry to Rutu bhai. I accepted that it was my mistake. Rutu bhai is so humble and very caring,” Yashasvi Jaiswal said.

In the 1st T20 game against Australia, Due to a mix-up with Yashasvi Jaiswal, India suffered an early setback in their hunt when Gaikwad left for a diamond duck. Following a single, Yashasvi tried a risky second run before turning back at the last second, resulting in Ruturaj Gaikwad‘s run-out.

I Was Trying To Be Fearless As I Was Sure Of My Decisions – Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal was happy with his knock against Australia, trying to be more fearless in his approach in the shorter format of the game and said that the Indian team management wanted him to play his game at the top of the order and revealed that he is working on hard on the mental aspect of the game.

“It’s really special for me. I was trying to play all my shots. I was trying to be fearless as I was sure of my decisions.”

“I have been told by Surya bhai and VVS sir to go and play freely. I have been asked to express myself. For me, I think I can develop (as a cricketer) and I am not thinking about anything else. I am still learning. I am trying to develop all my shots. The mental stuff is something I am working on as it is important at this level,” Yashasvi Jaiswal added.

The highly-rated batsman has truly announced his arrival on the big stage by delivering a memorable performance for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023. The left-handed batsman smashed 625 runs in 14 innings at a brilliant strike rate of 163.61. He hit one century and 5 fifties this season, thus making it into the Indian team in Test cricket and T20 cricket.