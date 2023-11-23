IND vs AUS: Sanju Samson Is Very Much In The Plans Of The Indian Team – BCCI Source

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Sanju Samson Is Very Much In The Plans Of The Indian Team – BCCI Source

Avinash T
Nov 23, 2023 at 2:15 PM

IND vs AUS: Sanju Samson Is Very Much In The Plans Of The Indian Team &#8211; BCCI Source

Indian Wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has been left out of the India squad yet again, as the Rajasthan Royals captain has been overlooked by the selectors for the five-match T20 series against Australia starting on Thursday.

Sanju Samson was meant to replace KL Rahul after he was injured in white-ball cricket. KL Rahul’s rise as a white-ball keeper, as well as the selection of Ishan Kishan as a second-choice keeper in white-ball sides, has provided a clear indication of the management’s thoughts on Samson’s future and the Kerala wicket-keeper batter was snubbed for the T20 series, as the selectors went with the likes of Jitesh Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Sanju Samson didn’t make it into the Indian team for the five-match T20 series against Australia, despite the team management choosing to rest their star players for the series. Samson’s exclusion has invited tremendous criticism on social media, as the Kerala batter was ignored by the selection committee.

However, according to a BCCI source, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar spoke with Sanju Samson in Mumbai and requested that the Kerala cricketer improve his fitness and another source said that he is very much in the scheme of things.

“Not 100 percent, he is 200 percent in the scheme of things,” A BCCI source said

Primary Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was another notable absence in the game. Both Samson and Chahal were left out of the ODI World Cup and Asian Games squads. Former cricketers have begun to express their doubts and concerns about whether both of these players are still in the BCCI’s plans for the future.

Sanju Samson usually bats at the top of the order in IPL and domestic cricket but is largely seen as a finisher in the Indian ODI team. Samson has done a good job for India finishing the games in the 50-over format but currently is not part of the team plans going into the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Team India has opted to rest the Indian senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja for the T20 series against Australia as they want to give the opportunity to young players to play in the high-pressure situation to get them ready for the marquee event in West Indies and USA.

Australia National Cricket Team

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

Sanju Samson

IND vs AUS: Rahul Dravid Not Keen To Continue As A Full-time Coach, VVS Laxman Likely To Sign A Long-time Contract With Indian Team – Reports

Nov 23, 2023, 3:13 PM

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Be Given Full Freedom To Decide Their Future In T20 Cricket For India – Reports

Nov 23, 2023, 2:25 PM

IND vs AUS: Sanju Samson Is Very Much In The Plans Of The Indian Team – BCCI Source

Nov 23, 2023, 2:15 PM

IND vs AUS: “I’ve Always Told Them That You Have To Keep The Team First…” – Suryakumar Yadav Wants His Players To Be Selfless Against Australia

Nov 23, 2023, 12:13 PM

IND vs AUS: The Sun Rises Again, And There Is Light At The End Of The Tunnel – Suryakumar Yadav On Painful Loss In ODI World Cup Final

Nov 23, 2023, 11:40 AM

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma Led By Example And We Will Try To Replicate The Same Thing – Suryakumar Yadav Promises To Play Aggressive Brand Of Cricket

Nov 23, 2023, 11:03 AM

