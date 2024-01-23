IND vs ENG: It Gives England A Glimmer Of Hope In The First Two Tests Of A Series – Nasser Hussain On Virat Kohli Opting Out Of First Two Games

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes that Virat Kohli’s absence from the first two Tests will give England a small chance to surprise the hosts on the away conditions, given the value his absence brings into the contest. The 35-year-old has withdrawn from the first two tests against the Ben Stokes-led team, which is scheduled to begin on January 25th in Hyderabad.

India’s batting mainstay Virat Kohli has pulled off the first two Tests, causing a significant blow for India. The former India captain has decided not to play in both games for personal reasons.

Earlier, Kohli missed the first T20I against Afghanistan and opted out of the India intra-squad match before the South Africa test series citing personal reasons.

There has already been a lot of talk over Virat Kohli’s withdrawal from the first two tests. Indian cricket supporters and experts have been split into two groups. While one side sympathizes with Kohli’s decision, another section mocks the former Indian captain’s decision to sit out.

Speaking on Daily Mail, Nasser Hussain feels that some things are more important in life than cricket in response to Virat Kohli and Harry Brook’s decision to withdraw from the series and asserted that his absence will impact the Indian team and give England hope in the first two games. Kohli will miss the first two Tests, Brook has decided to sit out the entire series citing personal reasons.

“My first thought is that we wish Virat well. Like Brook, he’s taken a step back for personal reasons, and everyone in the game should respect that. Some things are more important than cricket. But there’s no doubt that India, and the series, will miss him.

“He’s also been in great form, and his absence from Thursday’s first Test at Hyderabad and next week’s second at Visakhapatnam deprives fans all over the world of watching a genius at work.

“That said, any team would suffer when a player of Kohli’s class drops out, and it gives England a glimmer of hope in the first two Tests of a series in which they begin as clear underdogs,” Nasser Hussain said.

Virat Kohli showed excellent form in the last Test series against South Africa, helping the side to a 1-1 tie in the two-match series. Virat scored 172 runs in four innings, with an average of 43, including a half-century in tough conditions and the Indian batting maestro would be keen on returning to the team in the final three games.