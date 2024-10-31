The two young pacers, left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen and the right-arm Gerald Coetzee of South Africa, return for their upcoming four-match T20I series at home against India, which starts in the first week of November. Both of them were part of the CSA domestic T20 challenge after Jansen featured in the T20 World Cup in June, and Coetzee in the following series in the West Indies.

Both of the pacers of South Africa have been recovering from individual injuries, as they worked on a shoulder and hip niggle before getting an extended period of rest to work on their condition. Lungi Ngidi, who is a part of the red-ball squad for their Bangladesh tour and hasn’t played an ODI game in October, has been rested.

South Africa will be playing a couple of Test series at home against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, and that has led the management to hand over time off to Kagiso Rabada for these four games. The expressive pacer, Lungi Ngidi, who took his name out of the national contract, has been ignored in the selection.

Also Read: West Indies Squad For England ODI Series Announced; Shimron Hetmyer Returns

“I wanted to prioritize other fast bowlers in the group. Anrich is a quality player, he plays in leagues around the world, and we know what we get from him. We need to allow some of our other bowlers to play quality opposition.” Rob Walter expressed at the press conference.

The likes of hard-hitting middle order batter of the side, Heinrich Klassen, the left-arm spin all-rounder Keshav Maharaj, and David Miller, who was not included in the white-ball squads for their UAE tour, have returned.

Aiden Markram to lead South Africa in T20Is series vs India

The regular captain of the side, Aiden Markram, will be enjoying the presence of Reeza Henricks and Ryan Rickelton at the top order. The uncapped players of the squad are all-rounders Mihlali Mpongwana and Andile Simelane, who were the joint second-highest wicket-takers of the CSA T20 challenge.

Both picked up 12 wickets each at an average of around 14. The former had an economy rate of over eight while the second pacer went at around ten in the over. The third-highest run-scorer of the competition with 276 runs in nine innings at an average of 46 and a strike rate of over 180, Donovan Ferreira has been added to the squad for South Africa along with Patric Kruger.

The left-arm wrist spinner of the side, Tabraiz Shamsi, who opted out of the central contract, hasn’t found a place in the squad, as the selectors kept the left-arm off-spinner Keshav Maharaj and leg-spinner Nqabayomzi Peter, the 22-year-old picking 33 T20 scalps in 24 games.

“Shammo’s situation is similar to Anrich Nortje’s. They are both available and want to play. For me, allowing Nqaba Peter to play was a priority. Shammo has played a lot for South Africa and in leagues around the world. We know what we get from Shammo.” Walter remarked.

Also Read: Minimum Bid Amount For A Player In IPL 2025 Mega Auction Increased From INR 20 Lakhs

Lutho Sipamla, whose last encounter with the Proteas came in 2022 in a Test match and is yet to play another white-ball game since April 2021, has returned to the squad to boost the pace attack. Quinton de Kock hasn’t made any information on his availability for the future and remains uncertain for the moment.

South Africa Squad For Four T20Is Against India

Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs.