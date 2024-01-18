IND vs ENG: It’s Going To Be An Interesting Series Against England – Rahul Dravid Excited For The Five-Match Test Series In Home Soil

India head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that the Indian team’s preparations for the crucial 5-Test series against England will begin on January 20 with a training camp in Hyderabad. The Men in Blue managed to clean sweep Afghanistan with a dramatic Double Super Over thriller in Bengaluru.

The Test regulars who were part of the T20I squad against Afghanistan will have a two-day vacation before joining the India camp in Hyderabad. Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar, and Avesh Khan will look to adapt quickly from the shorter format of the game to Test Cricket.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Rahul Dravid stated that everyone in the team is excited for the upcoming series against England and believes that there will be a lot of cricket for the team in the coming months. He also revealed that the team will meet in Hyderabad on the 20th to begin preparations for the high-octane series.

“Really looking forward to it, it’s going to be an interesting series. England is a good side, they have been playing some very good cricket off late. 5 matches is a lot of cricket over the next couple of months. It’s been a long time since any of us have played a 5-match Test series. It’s going to take a lot out of us.”

“Looking forward to getting back with the group on the 20th, have a few days of lead-in preparation and hopefully play some good cricket over the next couple of months. In 5 venues, hopefully, people come out and really support Test cricket,” Rahul Dravid said.

The 5-match Test series will begin on January 25. India will host a five-test series at home for the first time since England’s visit in 2018. The Men In Blue has not lost a home Test series since Alastair Cook’s squad defeated the Indian side 2-1 on the home soil.

England have held a training camp in the UAE as they prepare to face one of their most difficult trials away from home. Ben Stokes-led side has had a successful run, playing a fearless form of cricket known as Bazball, and will be eager to make an impression as the visiting English team faces its toughest test yet.

India Squad for England Test Series

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan