LSG vs MI highlights: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), on Tuesday (April 30), beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets to get back to winning ways in IPL 2024. Set a target of 145, LSG crossed the finishing line in 19.2 overs.

LSG were off to a poor start as debutant Arshin Kulkarni was dismissed for a golden duck by Nuwan Thushara in the very first over. Captain KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis then steadied the ship with a 58-run stand. Hardik Pandya gave MI the much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Rahul for 28 runs in the eighth over.

It was followed by another crucial 40-run stand between Stoinis and Deepak Hooda. In the 14th over, Pandya struck again to dismiss Hooda for 18. In the same over, Stoinis completed his fifty off 39 balls. After completing his fifty, Stoinis hit a four and a six against Mohammad Nabi in the 15th over but was dismissed for 62 in the same over.

Stoinis’ dismissal helped MI pull things back by bowling some tight overs. Thushara gave away just 6 runs in the 16th over before Jasprit Bumrah conceded only 1 in the 17th. In the last three overs, LSG needed 22 runs. On the first ball of the 18th over, Gerald Coetzee dismissed Ashton Turner for 5 to reduce LSG to 123 for 5.

Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni managed to score 9 runs from the last five balls of the over. And just when it looked like LSG would sail through, Badoni was run out on the first ball of the 19th over.

However, Pooran stood firm at his end and hit Pandya for seven runs in that over as LSG collected 10 runs from the penultimate over to bring down the equation to 3 runs from the final over. Pooran then scored the required three runs from the first two balls of the last over bowled by Nabi to take LSG home.

Earlier in the game, MI finished their innings on a modest total of 144/7 in the allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. KL Rahul’s decision to bowl first was totally justified by his bowlers as they rocked MI’s top-order inside the powerplay.

MI lost as many as four wickets inside the first six overs. Mohsin Khan gave LSG the first breakthrough by dismissing Rohit Sharma for 4 runs in the second over. In the third over, Marcus Stoinis dismissed Suryakumar Yadav for 10 before Tilak Varma was run out for 7 on the first ball of the sixth over.

On the very next delivery, Naveen-ul-Haq dismissed MI captain Hardik Pandya for a golden duck to reduce MI to 27 for 4. Ishan Kishan and Nehal Wadhera then steadied the ship with a 53-run stand although the duo could not score at a good pace.

Ravi Bishnoi broke the stand in the 14th over by dismissing Kishan to leave MI reeling at 80 for 5. Kishan departed after scoring 32 runs off 36 balls. Wadhera and Tim David then took the score past the 100-run mark and just when it looked like the duo would accelerate, Mohsin Khan broke the stand by dismissing the former on the first ball of the 18th over.

Wadhera scored 46 runs off 41 balls. David then played an unbeaten knock of 35 runs from 18 balls to take MI to a 140-plus total.

