Indian All-rounder Axar Patel Reveals New Information About Rishabh Pant’s ‘Dreadful’ Accident

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • Indian All-rounder Axar Patel Reveals New Information About Rishabh Pant’s ‘Dreadful’ Accident

All

Cricket News

Indian All-rounder Axar Patel Reveals New Information About Rishabh Pant’s ‘Dreadful’ Accident

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 31, 2023 at 4:02 PM

Indian All-rounder Axar Patel Reveals New Information About Rishabh Pant&#8217;s &#8216;Dreadful&#8217; Accident

Rishabh Pant’s India and Delhi Capitals (DC) teammate, Axar Patel has revealed additional information about the serious injury that has kept the wicketkeeper-batter out of competitive cricket. The southpaw suffered significant injuries but was fortunate enough to escape from his burning car owing to the timely assistance of a bystander in December of 2022.

Rishabh Pant has been out of cricket following a tragic vehicle accident. He then missed the full season of the 2023 IPL and International cricket while recovering at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, and he is expected to return to the game during the following IPL.

Speaking on the Delhi Capitals social media handle, Axar Patel describes the moment he received an early morning call from his sister Pratima, informing him about Rishabh Pant’s injury and said that tense chat with her showed a clear picture of the initial shockwave that rocked the cricketer’s inner circle.

“Early morning I got a call from sister Pratima. She asked me when did I talk to Rishabh Pant last? I told her that I was about to talk to him last day but I did not. Pratima said that she needed Pant’s mother’s contact number as the player had met an accident. At first time, I thought he is gone,” Axar Patel said about Rishabh Pant.

The 26-year-old was unable to make the Indian squad for the entire tour of South Africa, but he made his comeback during a training camp conducted by Delhi Capitals, where he joined his DC teammates and he hopes to return to the field during the IPL 2024.

I Think It’s Been Going Really Well From A Recovery Point Of View – Rishabh Pant 

Earlier, Rishabh Pant discussed the accident and his recuperation ahead of his comeback to the game, revealing that rehabilitation has been going well from a recovery standpoint and that he wants to contribute to the team’s success in the game.

“The kind of accident I had I am lucky to be alive. The first part of recovery was so challenging with lots of pain but now recovery is going well. More from a physical point of view because in the beginning there was a lot of pain to be endured. But just looking forward to the journey till now. I think it’s been going really well from a recovery point of view”.

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant Credits: Twitter

“I felt like I couldn’t face people and all, and I felt like I had to do something which gives me confidence and I wanted to support my team at the same time because I’ve been playing for them. I love my team all the way, so I wanted to show my support even in the worst times. So that was the idea and I think it’s part of the recovery process,” Rishabh Pant said.

Rishabh Pant became a vital member of the team and saw a marked improvement in his wicket-keeping and batting in the last few years. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter will captain the Delhi Capitals side in the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2024.

Tagged:

Axar Patel

IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant

Related Article
Indian All-rounder Axar Patel Reveals New Information About Rishabh Pant&#8217;s &#8216;Dreadful&#8217; Accident
Indian All-rounder Axar Patel Reveals New Information About Rishabh Pant’s ‘Dreadful’ Accident

Dec 31, 2023, 3:07 PM

IPL 2024: To Have The Opportunity To Be A Part Of That Is Something I Am Very, Very Excited About &#8211; Justin Langer On Being Part Of Lucknow Super Giants
IPL 2024: To Have The Opportunity To Be A Part Of That Is Something I Am Very, Very Excited About – Justin Langer On Being Part Of Lucknow Super Giants

Dec 31, 2023, 12:38 PM

IPL 2024: I Won&#8217;t Be Surprised At All If They Are Seen Close To The Podium &#8211; Aakash Chopra Rates Sunrisers Hyderabad As A Title Contender For The 2024 Season
IPL 2024: I Won’t Be Surprised At All If They Are Seen Close To The Podium – Aakash Chopra Rates Sunrisers Hyderabad As A Title Contender For The 2024 Season

Dec 28, 2023, 3:46 PM

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya’s Trade To Mumbai Indians Got Gujarat Titans A Deal Worth Rs 100 Crore &#8211; Reports
IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya’s Trade To Mumbai Indians Got Gujarat Titans A Deal Worth Rs 100 Crore – Reports

Dec 25, 2023, 12:09 PM

IPL 2024: They Will Have To Bat In The Lower-middle Order&#8230; &#8211; Aakash Chopra Opens Upon KKR&#8217;s New Signings In The IPL Auction
IPL 2024: They Will Have To Bat In The Lower-middle Order… – Aakash Chopra Opens Upon KKR’s New Signings In The IPL Auction

Dec 24, 2023, 2:50 PM

IPL 2024: We Are Looking For Great Things From Him &#8211; RCB Head Coach Andy Flower Expects Yash Dayal To Deliver Goods For The Team
IPL 2024: We Are Looking For Great Things From Him – RCB Head Coach Andy Flower Expects Yash Dayal To Deliver Goods For The Team

Dec 24, 2023, 1:25 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy