Indian All-rounder Axar Patel Reveals New Information About Rishabh Pant’s ‘Dreadful’ Accident

Rishabh Pant’s India and Delhi Capitals (DC) teammate, Axar Patel has revealed additional information about the serious injury that has kept the wicketkeeper-batter out of competitive cricket. The southpaw suffered significant injuries but was fortunate enough to escape from his burning car owing to the timely assistance of a bystander in December of 2022.

Rishabh Pant has been out of cricket following a tragic vehicle accident. He then missed the full season of the 2023 IPL and International cricket while recovering at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, and he is expected to return to the game during the following IPL.

Speaking on the Delhi Capitals social media handle, Axar Patel describes the moment he received an early morning call from his sister Pratima, informing him about Rishabh Pant’s injury and said that tense chat with her showed a clear picture of the initial shockwave that rocked the cricketer’s inner circle.

“Early morning I got a call from sister Pratima. She asked me when did I talk to Rishabh Pant last? I told her that I was about to talk to him last day but I did not. Pratima said that she needed Pant’s mother’s contact number as the player had met an accident. At first time, I thought he is gone,” Axar Patel said about Rishabh Pant.

The 26-year-old was unable to make the Indian squad for the entire tour of South Africa, but he made his comeback during a training camp conducted by Delhi Capitals, where he joined his DC teammates and he hopes to return to the field during the IPL 2024.

I Think It’s Been Going Really Well From A Recovery Point Of View – Rishabh Pant

Earlier, Rishabh Pant discussed the accident and his recuperation ahead of his comeback to the game, revealing that rehabilitation has been going well from a recovery standpoint and that he wants to contribute to the team’s success in the game.

“The kind of accident I had I am lucky to be alive. The first part of recovery was so challenging with lots of pain but now recovery is going well. More from a physical point of view because in the beginning there was a lot of pain to be endured. But just looking forward to the journey till now. I think it’s been going really well from a recovery point of view”.

“I felt like I couldn’t face people and all, and I felt like I had to do something which gives me confidence and I wanted to support my team at the same time because I’ve been playing for them. I love my team all the way, so I wanted to show my support even in the worst times. So that was the idea and I think it’s part of the recovery process,” Rishabh Pant said.

Rishabh Pant became a vital member of the team and saw a marked improvement in his wicket-keeping and batting in the last few years. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter will captain the Delhi Capitals side in the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2024.