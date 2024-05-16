The 67th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will give the visitors a slight chance of keeping the hopes making into the playoff alive. The MI vs LSG fixture at the Wankhede Stadium could just be another high-scoring affair in the tournament.

The Super Giants, just like their batting, have struggled in their bowling too in the powerplay over. Their economy of 9.94 is the third worst of the season before the Mi vs LSG fixture, as they have leaked 775 runs in 13 innings at an average of 38.75. The bowling, which was collecting all the praise towards the start of the competition, went down the stairs by the end of the season.

The Lucknow bowlers have picked up only 20 wickets in this period, which is the third lowest of the tournament till now. Before the MI vs LSG affair, the latter have a bowling strike rate of 23.40, besides being smashed for 29 sixes. They have also been smocked for 93 boundaries so far, which is the third worst of the IPL 2024.

For the Mumbai Indians (MI) bowlers, their economy of 9.26 is the fifth best in the tournament and the whole credit should go to the one-man army of Jasprit Bumrah, who has consistently picked up the wickets and dried up the runs in this duration.

The five-time champions have nailed 21 scalps in this IPL 2024 in the first six overs before the MI vs LSG head-to-head, which has also been shared by three other teams. The bowling average of the Mumbai bowlers is 34.38 and a strike rate of 22.29, while being smashed for 27 sixes, which is the second lowest of the season.

If Mumbai aim to avoid the wooden spoon, they have to earn a victory in this encounter, and for that, they need to put pressure on the LSG batting from the beginning.

IPL 2024: MI vs LSG Live Steaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 67

When will the MI vs LSG IPL 2024 match begin?

The 67th game of the IPL 2024 between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will happen on May 17, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Where to watch the MI vs LSG IPL 2024 match live on TV?

The Disney Star grabbed the TV media rights deal of the IPL for a five-year span for a price of INR 23,575 crore to show the MI vs LSG game on the Star Sports TV Channels.

Where to watch the MI vs LSG IPL match online in India?

Viacom18 won the digital media rights deal of the IPL for the same period with a package of INR 23,758 crore to display the MI vs LSG clash on Jio Cinema app and the website for free.

