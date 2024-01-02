IPL 2024: They Went With An Extremely Clear Strategy Into The Auction – Aakash Chopra Lauds Rajasthan Royals For Their Brilliant Auction Strategies

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IPL 2024: They Went With An Extremely Clear Strategy Into The Auction – Aakash Chopra Lauds Rajasthan Royals For Their Brilliant Auction Strategies

All

Cricket News

IPL 2024: They Went With An Extremely Clear Strategy Into The Auction – Aakash Chopra Lauds Rajasthan Royals For Their Brilliant Auction Strategies

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 2, 2024 at 10:11 AM

IPL 2024: They Went With An Extremely Clear Strategy Into The Auction &#8211; Aakash Chopra Lauds Rajasthan Royals For Their Brilliant Auction Strategies

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels that Shubam Dubey is a fantastic addition for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) as a lower-middle-order batter heading into the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League. Sanju Samson-led side brought the Vidharbha batter for 5.80 crore at the auction last month.

The 29-year-old had a stellar season in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He scored 222 runs in seven matches at an astonishing strike rate of 187.28 and an average of 73.76. The Delhi Capitals started a bid for Dubey at his starting price of Rs. 20 lakh, while Rajasthan Royals went hard to get him for 5.80 crore.

On his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra hailed Rajasthan Royals team management for signing Rovman Powell and Shubam Dubey with the sole purpose of bolstering their lower-middle order and believes that Vidarbha batter can hit long boundaries in the shorter format of the game.

“They went with an extremely clear strategy into the auction, that they need batters who can bat down the order. For that, they first started bidding for Rovman Powell, who interestingly enough came in the first set, and they went after him. They said they needed him. I liked the clarity.”

Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra Credits: Twitter

“They didn’t stop there. It wasn’t easy to buy an Indian finisher in this auction. Shubham Dubey, Shahrukh Khan, and Kumar Kushagra were the options. They tried their best and acquired Shubham Dubey. He is a left-hander who has come from tennis-ball cricket. He can tonk the ball properly,” Aakash Chopra said.

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell might fill the role of Rajasthan Royals finisher alongside Shimron Hetymer. He could be their best option at number five or six as he can take bowlers to the cleaners in the game’s last overs. Meanwhile, Shubam Dubey, along with Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel, might also be employed in the lower-middle order.

Rajasthan Royals Could Not Crack The Impact Player Rule – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels that Rajasthan Royals failed to effectively use the Impact Player rule in IPL 2023 and that the Royals lacked depth in both the batting and bowling areas. The Royals would be keen on using the rule to their favour in the forthcoming season of the cash-rich league.

“Rajasthan, for a very strange reason, although they are a team that lays a lot of emphasis on analytics, a lot of people say that they can make their XI based on numbers, but despite that, they just could not crack the Impact Player rule.”

Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals Credits: Twitter

“They used to have only five bowlers and six batters. Every team had a batter at No. 7 and an extra bowler but their team didn’t used to have one, and even if there was one, they weren’t able to use him properly. It was baffling,” Aakash Chopra added.

Rajasthan Royals spent heavily on Rovman Powell (7.40 crore) and Shubham Dubey (5.80 crore) in the 2024 auction. Emerging South African pacer Nandre Burger was purchased at auction by the Royals for his original price of 50 lakh. Their other two signings were Tom Kohler-Cadmore (40 lakh) and Abid Mushtaq (20 lakh).

Tagged:

Aakash Chopra

IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals

Rovman Powell

Shivam Dubey

Related Article
IPL 2024: They Went With An Extremely Clear Strategy Into The Auction &#8211; Aakash Chopra Lauds Rajasthan Royals For Their Brilliant Auction Strategies
IPL 2024: They Went With An Extremely Clear Strategy Into The Auction – Aakash Chopra Lauds Rajasthan Royals For Their Brilliant Auction Strategies

Jan 2, 2024, 10:11 AM

IPL 2019: AB de Villiers Always Motivated Me in Practice – Shivam Dube
IPL 2019: AB de Villiers Always Motivated Me in Practice – Shivam Dube

May 10, 2019, 7:21 PM

IPL 2019: Five Players RCB Can Release for the 13th Edition
IPL 2019: Five Players RCB Can Release for the 13th Edition

May 5, 2019, 4:04 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy