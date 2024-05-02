One of the reasons behind the incredible success success of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is their captain MS Dhoni, who has led the team in lifting five trophies in the Indian Premier League.

Since starting from the maiden season of the league in 2008, the former India captain has been a key member of the yellow franchise. Even at the age of 43, Dhoni has shown the ability to smash the ball out of the park of a regular basis.

In this ongoing IPL 2024, the former CSK captain has smashed 110 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 229.17. Coming in the last eight to 10 balls, the wicket-keeper batter has made a huge impact with his aggressive knocks.

‘CSK has done this for the past 2-3 years’- Gautam Gambhir on how CSK used MS Dhoni

Coming out to bat for the final over of the innings in the El Clasico of the season against the Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni smashed the current Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya for three sixes and ended with 20* in just four balls. Those 20 runs became the exact winning margin for CSK.

The Kolkata Knight Riders coach, Gautam Gambhir feels that the CSK side has believed in Dhoni’s finishing role in the death overs, and has allowed him the freedom to go and look to score on every single delivery.

‘It is a strategy of CSK (MS Dhoni facing the 10-12 balls) and that has given Dhoni the freedom. Different teams have different strategies and CSK has done this for the past 2-3 years.’ Gambhir said in an interview. ‘The freedom has allowed Dhoni to have an impact.’

The batters, coming with seven to eight overs to spare have to take the responsibility of staying at the crease for a long time, and keep scoring. On the flip of the coin, MS Dhoni, coming late in the innings, could easily look to whack every single delivery.

‘When you play 20-25 balls you have the responsibility to consolidate, but when it’s just 8-10 balls you can go out there and express yourself with freedom.’ Gambhir expressed.

The left-handed batter for India has captained the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two trophies, before departing at the end of the 2015 season. But since his return to the franchise as a coach, Gambhir has executed his plan beautifully to take his side to the second position of the points table in IPL 2024.

‘I feel insecurity is the biggest reason for a player’s failure. It’s not about ability.’ The veteran reflected. ‘If you don’t have the ability you won’t reach the first-class, IPL or international level in the first place.’

‘It’s important to have a secure dressing room. A secure dressing room is a happy dressing room, and it eventually becomes a winning dressing room.’– The ‘player of the match’ from the 2011 ODI World Cup added.