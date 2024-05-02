The MI vs KKR clash is set to happen at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. The hosts, Mumbai Indians (MI) have been going through a horrible time, and are on the verge of getting knocked out of the IPL 2024, with a handful of games left.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have had a very good season and are in the second position of the points table. With a couple of more wins, they would confirm their qualification in the playoffs.

One of the vital aspects of the modern T20 is how the teams finish with the bat in hand. In the 16th to the 20th over period, the Knight Riders have the best strike rate of over 200 in nine innings, while Mumbai sits at the third position from the bottom with 173.26.

KKR, however, have managed only 409 runs in this period, going into the MI vs KKR clash. But they have lost only 18 wickets in this duration, compared to Mumbai’s 29 wickets, which is the most during the last five overs. The average of 16.31 is also the lowest among the ten teams, and it belongs to the five-time champions. Kolkata have cracked 30 sixes, which is the eighth lowest, while Mumbai have the second-best of 35 over boundaries.

When it comes to the bowling, both teams have struggled in this aspect. Mumbai Indians have an economy of 11.46 in 10 innings, while Kolkata have gone for an economy of 11.20, which is seventh in the ranks. The runners-up of the 2021 season have picked up only 19 wickets in this period, at an average of 22.79, before the MI vs KKR affair.

When it comes to conceding the sixes, Kolkata finds itself at number 39 sixes, while Mumbai have 28 besides their name.

IPL 2024: MI vs KKR Weather And Pitch Report- Match 51

AccuWeather confirms the temperature in the evening of May 03 during the MI vs KKR clash will be around 28°c. The humidity level is up to 68%, while dew is expected to play a part in the game.

With the ground being placed very close to the Arabian Sea, the new ball tends to swing early on for a few overs. Captains, on winning the toss, most likely will look to bowl first.

MI vs KKR Weather Report Temperature 28°c Weather Forecast Partly Cloudy Dew Point 23°c Humidity Level 68%

MI vs KKR Pitch Report

Even though the Wankhede track has helped in high-scoring clashes, the average innings totals in T20s has dropped down from the last year. In 2023, the average batting first totals were around the 195-run mark, which has come down to 190 this season.

In the last 10 years, teams batting second have won 48 of the 84 encounters, which is 57.1% of the margin. The rest 42.9% belongs to the successful chasing sides, going into the MI vs KKR encounter. The off-spinners and the orthodox bowlers have an economy of less than eight in this ground, while the spinners have gone for 9.35 economy.

Rohit Sharma has notched up 1495 T20 runs at this ground in the last 10 years of T20s, while Suryakumar Yadav sits at number two with 925 runs. Jasprit Bumrah has collected 46 T20 wickets in 40 innings at this ground at an economy of 7.61 with an average of 25.98.

If Mumbai have to come out on top, both these senior players have to display special performances.