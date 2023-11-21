Irfan Pathan’s ODI World Cup 2023 Team Includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Rachin Ravindra

The highly-fought ODI World Cup 2023 has ended on an impressive note, with Australia coming over the top of India at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where they defeated the home favourite by six wickets in the marquee final. The Pat Cummins-led side outplayed the dominant Indian side to stun the crowd at Ahmedabad.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who was part of the Hindi commentary team for the official broadcasters during the main tournament has selected a 12-man squad on November 20th, made up of the best players in the competition.

Irfan Pathan has picked five players from the Indian squad, who had a fantastic World Cup performance on home soil. Meanwhile, three players from South Africa and two each from Australia and New Zealand were chosen on his dream team from the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023.

The former Indian all-rounder selected two in-form openers Quinton de Kock and India captain Rohit Sharma to lead the team at the top of the order. His middle order consists of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rachin Ravindra, and Daryl Mitchell.

The pace-bowling team of Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen, from South Africa followed by Mohammed Shami, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, and his fellow countryman Jasprit Bumrah and Adam Zampa making into the team’s primary spinner in the team.

On Pathan’s list, Shreyas Iyer, who made an incredible century against New Zealand in the semifinals, was maintained at number twelve.

Rohit Sharma has made 597 runs with one century and 3 fifties to his name, Quinton de Kock has been the bright spot for South Africa in their World Cup campaign scoring four centuries at the top of the order. Virat Kohli topped the charts with 765 runs with 3 centuries and 6 fifties to his name, while Rachin Ravindra has been emerging youngster from the tournament.

South African young fast-bowling sensations Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee have outperformed their senior pacers Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada to be leading wicket-taker for their team, helping them to qualify for the semifinals of the event, while Mohammed Shami impressed everyone being the leading wicket-taker in the tournament despite playing lesser games.

Irfan Pathan’s ODI World Cup Team:

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Shyreas Iyer (12th man)