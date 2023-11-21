Irfan Pathan’s ODI World Cup 2023 Team Includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Rachin Ravindra

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

Cricket News

Irfan Pathan’s ODI World Cup 2023 Team Includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Rachin Ravindra

Avinash T
Nov 21, 2023 at 12:56 PM

Irfan Pathan's ODI World Cup 2023 Team Includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Rachin Ravindra

The highly-fought ODI World Cup 2023 has ended on an impressive note, with Australia coming over the top of India at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where they defeated the home favourite by six wickets in the marquee final. The Pat Cummins-led side outplayed the dominant Indian side to stun the crowd at Ahmedabad.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who was part of the Hindi commentary team for the official broadcasters during the main tournament has selected a 12-man squad on November 20th, made up of the best players in the competition.

Irfan Pathan has picked five players from the Indian squad, who had a fantastic World Cup performance on home soil. Meanwhile, three players from South Africa and two each from Australia and New Zealand were chosen on his dream team from the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023.

Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan Credits: Twitter

The former Indian all-rounder selected two in-form openers Quinton de Kock and India captain Rohit Sharma to lead the team at the top of the order. His middle order consists of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rachin Ravindra, and Daryl Mitchell.

The pace-bowling team of Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen, from South Africa followed by Mohammed Shami, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, and his fellow countryman Jasprit Bumrah and Adam Zampa making into the team’s primary spinner in the team.

On Pathan’s list, Shreyas Iyer, who made an incredible century against New Zealand in the semifinals, was maintained at number twelve.

Rohit Sharma has made 597 runs with one century and 3 fifties to his name, Quinton de Kock has been the bright spot for South Africa in their World Cup campaign scoring four centuries at the top of the order. Virat Kohli topped the charts with 765 runs with 3 centuries and 6 fifties to his name, while Rachin Ravindra has been emerging youngster from the tournament.

South African young fast-bowling sensations Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee have outperformed their senior pacers Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada to be leading wicket-taker for their team, helping them to qualify for the semifinals of the event, while Mohammed Shami impressed everyone being the leading wicket-taker in the tournament despite playing lesser games.

Irfan Pathan’s ODI World Cup Team: 

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Shyreas Iyer (12th man)

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Irfan Pathan

Rachin Ravindra

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Maybe Destiny Still Wants Him To Play The Next World Cup &#8211; Sanjay Bangar On Virat Kohli Failing To Win Another World Cup
Maybe Destiny Still Wants Him To Play The Next World Cup – Sanjay Bangar On Virat Kohli Failing To Win Another World Cup

Nov 21, 2023, 5:16 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Was Not Trusting The Other Batters And It Got Difficult &#8211; Misbah-Ul-Haq On KL Rahul&#8217;s Defensive Batting Approach
ODI World Cup 2023: He Was Not Trusting The Other Batters And It Got Difficult – Misbah-Ul-Haq On KL Rahul’s Defensive Batting Approach

Nov 21, 2023, 4:31 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;I Think Pat Cummins Shocked Everyone A Bit With The Call To Bowl&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Tim Paine Hails Australian Skipper For His Brilliant Captaincy Skills
ODI World Cup 2023: “I Think Pat Cummins Shocked Everyone A Bit With The Call To Bowl…” – Tim Paine Hails Australian Skipper For His Brilliant Captaincy Skills

Nov 21, 2023, 2:06 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: There Are Five Or Six Absolute All-time Great Players Of The Australian Team &#8211; Tim Paine
ODI World Cup 2023: There Are Five Or Six Absolute All-time Great Players Of The Australian Team – Tim Paine

Nov 21, 2023, 1:38 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Was In My Opinion The Standout Player For India &#8211; Rashid Latif Lauds Mohammed Shami For His Brilliant Performance
ODI World Cup 2023: He Was In My Opinion The Standout Player For India – Rashid Latif Lauds Mohammed Shami For His Brilliant Performance

Nov 21, 2023, 11:50 AM

