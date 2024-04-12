LSG vs DC highlights: Debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk scored a brilliant fifty as Delhi Capitals thrashed Lucknow Super by six wickets to register their second win in IPL 2024. Set a target of 168, DC crossed the finishing line in the 19th over.

DC’s chase was off to a shaky start with veteran opener David Warner failing to score big again. Yash Thakur cleaned him up for just eight runs in the fourth over. However, Prithvi Shaw and Jake Fraser-McGurk did not let LSG make further early inroads with the ball.

Fraser-McGurk got going by hitting two sixes in the first five balls he faced and did not look back after that. He and Shaw shared a 39-run stand before a brilliant catch from Nicholas Pooran ended the latter’s stay. Shaw departed after scoring 32 off 22.

Fraser-McGurk and Rishabh Pant then all but sealed the game for their side by adding 77 runs for the third wicket. Fraser-McGurk departed in the 15th over after scoring 55 runs off 35 balls with the help of two fours and five sixes. Six runs later, Pant departed after scoring 41 before Shai Hope and Tristan Stubbs shared an unbeaten 24-run stand to take their team home.

LSG vs DC: LSG innings

Earlier in the game, an unbeaten half-century from Ayush Badoni helped LSG recover from 94/7 to post 167/7 in the allotted 20 overs.

KL Rahul’s decision to bat first after winning the toss backfired as LSG were off to a disastrous start. Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Quinton de Kock and Devdutt Padikkal inside the powerplay to reduce LSG to 41 for 2. In the eighth over, Kuldeep Yadav struck on successive deliveries to put DC in the driver’s seat.

He first dismissed Marcus Stoinis for 8 before sending back Nicholas Pooran for a golden duck to leave LSG reeling at 66 for 4. In his following over, Kuldeep struck once again and dismissed captain Rahul as well to reduce LSG to 77 for 5 in the tenth over. Deepak Hooda (10) and Krunal Pandya (3) did not bother the scorers much as LSG lost seven wickets for less than 100 runs.

At that time, the 100-run mark was looking like a distant dream for the home side. However, Badoni and Arshad Khan shared an unbeaten 73-run stand to take their team to a respectable and competitive total. After starting cautiously, the duo finished the innings on a good note.

They collected 67 runs from the last six overs to power their team to a 160-plus total. Badoni scored most of the runs during the partnership while Arshad played the role of the second fiddle to perfection. Badoni remained unbeaten on 55 and Arshad scored an unbeaten 20.

LSG vs DC scorecard: