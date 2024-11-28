Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi delivered a comprehensive update on the venue and timetable for the next ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He stated that he would do whatever is best for Pakistan cricket, disclosing that he is in daily communication with the ICC chairman.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has been in the spotlight, with the BCCI and PCB locked in a fierce battle. This is because the Indian team has refused to travel to Pakistan, although the hosts have made it clear that they will host the full competition in their backyard.

To gain a clear picture and make a final judgment, the ICC plans to hold a meeting on November 29th, following which the final decision will be announced. According to recent reports, there is a great likelihood that the event will be played in a hybrid model, which the ICC is expected to embrace.

Recent turmoil in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Leaving the trip in the middle is likely to destroy Pakistan’s aspirations of hosting the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

“Our stance is very clear”—PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

Mohsin Naqvi issued another strong statement, claiming that their position is clear. He stated that it is unacceptable that India does not play in Pakistan because they, too, played in India and have informed the ICC.

“Our stance is very clear. I promise we’ll do what is best for Pakistan cricket. I’m constantly in touch with the ICC chairman and my team is talking to them constantly. We’re still clear in our stance that it’s not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don’t play cricket here. Whatever will happen, will happen based on equality. We’ve told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we’ll let you know,” he was quoted by PTI.

The Champions Trophy will be held at three venues in Pakistan in February and March of next year. However, India, which has not toured Pakistan since 2008, informed the ICC that their government had not given them permission to travel to Pakistan for the tournament earlier this month.

Mohsin Naqvi mentioned that whatever decision they take, it will be the best outcome for Pakistan.

“Whatever we do, we will make sure the best outcome for Pakistan is achieved. But I repeat, and I am sure you know what I mean, it’s not possible that Pakistan play in India, and they don’t come here,” he added.

Hope Jay Shah thinks of what’s best for ICC when he takes over as chief in December: Mohsin Naqvi

Mohsin Naqvi also asked Jay Shah, who will take over the ICC in December, to make the greatest decision possible, focusing on the global cricket body rather than the BCCI. He also stated that they will not sell their rights for money and will do their best for Pakistan cricket.

“[Jay Shah] takes charge in December, and I’m sure once he moves from the BCCI to the ICC, he will think about the ICC’s benefit, and that’s what he should do. Whenever anyone assumes such a role, he should only consider the interests of that organization.

I promise you that we’ll not just sell our rights out just for more money. This will never happen. But we’ll do whatever is best for Pakistan,” he concluded.

Naqvi stated that India had not supplied Pakistan with any formal objections, but he did not specify whether the ICC had responded to questions raised by the PCB concerning India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the event.

