ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell’s Effort Is Right Up There With Kapil Dev – Krishnamachari Srikkanth Lauds Australian All-rounder For His Heroics

Former Indian World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth expressed his opinions regarding the parallels comparison between Glenn Maxwell and Kapil Dev after the Australian’s breathtaking knock against Afghanistan in Wankhede.

The amazing performance that Glenn Maxwell put on against Afghanistan is a topic of much discussion among cricket enthusiasts. To save his team from a certain defeat and to help them qualify for the Semifinals, the right-handed batter turned in to play one of the best performances in one-day international cricket.

Speaking to TOI, Krishnamachari Srikkanth dispelled any talk of a comparison between the two knocks, pointing out that they were given in quite different circumstances and eras. He was amazed by what he saw in Glenn Maxwell against Afghanistan, and he commended the Australian all-rounder for his energetic effort despite suffering cramps.

“I will not put one over the other because it’s two different eras, but Maxwell’s effort is right up there with Kapil’s. Scoring close to 100 runs with no legs is just unbelievable. Some of the shots that he played off competent bowlers were just outrageous,”

“Chasing is probably slightly more difficult and remember, Pat Cummins scored only 12 of the 202 runs that he added with Maxwell. And there was no running between the wickets, I still can’t believe it.” Krishnamachari Srikkanth said

Australia, the five-time world champions, were 91 for 7, 292 runs down and looking like they might lose to Afghanistan for the first time ever. But Glenn Maxwell had a different opinion in the middle and the hard-hitting all-rounder struck a stunning 201 not out to help his team pull off an amazing triumph.

I Don’t Care Much For The Catches Dropped, It’s Part Of The Game – Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Glenn Maxwell gave away few opportunities in the game, Speaking of it, Krishnamachari Srikkanth feels that dropped catches are part and parcel of the game that Glenn Maxwell performed admirably against a strong Afghanistan onslaught that cut their side to 91-7

“I don’t care much for the catches dropped, it’s part of the game. And the bowling attacks were on par too, that Zimbabwe attack with a red ball in England was quite good while these Afghans know how to bowl on Indian conditions.”

“However, there’s another thing, Maxwell was so intimidating that the same bowlers who had restricted Australia to 91-7 couldn’t find the right spot after that,” Krishnamachari Srikkanth added

Glenn Maxwell made history by becoming the first player who did not open the innings to hit a double century in one-day internationals. His 201* is the highest score ever recorded in an ODI chase. Maxwell and Cummins’ partnership is the best for a seventh wicket or less.