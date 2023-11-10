ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell’s Effort Is Right Up There With Kapil Dev – Krishnamachari Srikkanth Lauds Australian All-rounder For His Heroics

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Scheduled

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

Starts at 10:30 local time

Scheduled

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell's Effort Is Right Up There With Kapil Dev – Krishnamachari Srikkanth Lauds Australian All-rounder For His Heroics

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 10, 2023 at 8:53 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell&#8217;s Effort Is Right Up There With Kapil Dev &#8211; Krishnamachari Srikkanth Lauds Australian All-rounder For His Heroics

Former Indian World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth expressed his opinions regarding the parallels comparison between Glenn Maxwell and Kapil Dev after the Australian’s breathtaking knock against Afghanistan in Wankhede.

The amazing performance that Glenn Maxwell put on against Afghanistan is a topic of much discussion among cricket enthusiasts. To save his team from a certain defeat and to help them qualify for the Semifinals, the right-handed batter turned in to play one of the best performances in one-day international cricket.

Speaking to TOI, Krishnamachari Srikkanth dispelled any talk of a comparison between the two knocks, pointing out that they were given in quite different circumstances and eras. He was amazed by what he saw in Glenn Maxwell against Afghanistan, and he commended the Australian all-rounder for his energetic effort despite suffering cramps.

“I will not put one over the other because it’s two different eras, but Maxwell’s effort is right up there with Kapil’s. Scoring close to 100 runs with no legs is just unbelievable. Some of the shots that he played off competent bowlers were just outrageous,” 

Krishnamachari Srikkanth
Krishnamachari Srikkanth Credits: Twitter

“Chasing is probably slightly more difficult and remember, Pat Cummins scored only 12 of the 202 runs that he added with Maxwell. And there was no running between the wickets, I still can’t believe it.” Krishnamachari Srikkanth said

Australia, the five-time world champions, were 91 for 7, 292 runs down and looking like they might lose to Afghanistan for the first time ever. But Glenn Maxwell had a different opinion in the middle and the hard-hitting all-rounder struck a stunning 201 not out to help his team pull off an amazing triumph.

I Don’t Care Much For The Catches Dropped, It’s Part Of The Game – Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Glenn Maxwell gave away few opportunities in the game, Speaking of it, Krishnamachari Srikkanth feels that dropped catches are part and parcel of the game that Glenn Maxwell performed admirably against a strong Afghanistan onslaught that cut their side to 91-7

“I don’t care much for the catches dropped, it’s part of the game. And the bowling attacks were on par too, that Zimbabwe attack with a red ball in England was quite good while these Afghans know how to bowl on Indian conditions.”

Mujeeb Ur Rahman Dropping The Catch Of Glenn Maxwell
Mujeeb Ur Rahman Dropping The Catch Of Glenn Maxwell Credits: Twitter

“However, there’s another thing, Maxwell was so intimidating that the same bowlers who had restricted Australia to 91-7 couldn’t find the right spot after that,” Krishnamachari Srikkanth added

Glenn Maxwell made history by becoming the first player who did not open the innings to hit a double century in one-day internationals. His 201* is the highest score ever recorded in an ODI chase. Maxwell and Cummins’ partnership is the best for a seventh wicket or less.

 

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Australia National Cricket Team

Glenn Maxwell

Krishnamachari Srikkanth

