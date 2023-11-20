ODI World Cup 2023: He Is Probably The Unluckiest Man In The World – Travis Head

Australian opener Travis Head feels that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is the unluckiest guy in the world following his match-winning knock against the home team in the ODI World Cup 2023. In the big game, the left-handed batter put the Men in Blue on the defensive with an incredible grab that dismissed him.

Even before he took the field to bat in the World Cup final, Travis Head had made a significant impression on the field. The game was thought to have changed in the tenth over of India’s innings when Head made an incredible catch while sprinting backwards to send India skipper Rohit Sharma back to the pavilion.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Travis Head said that Rohit Sharma was unlucky to get dismissed in that manner after playing a blistering knock at the start of the innings and was elated with the catch of the Indian skipper, which completely changed the course of the game.

“He’s (Rohit Sharma) probably the unluckiest man in the world, Again, it’s (fielding) something that I worked hard on. I couldn’t imagine getting a hundred, couldn’t probably imagine holding onto that one. Was great to hold on to that catch,” Travis Head said.

Rohit Sharma was going bonkers, as he has been in almost every ODI World Cup game this year. He looked as though he wanted to take on Glenn Maxwell in the last over of the powerplay, smashing a boundary and a six off back-to-back deliveries and swung his bat towards the side without getting to the ball’s pitch, which resulted in dismissal with Travis Head hanging onto the catch.

Never Expected This, Not In A Million Years, Truly An Exceptional Day – Travis Head

Travis Head stated that the team’s strategy was to take on the bowlers early in the innings and that the wicket improved throughout the evening. He was pleased with his performance for the team following his return from injury and grateful for the opportunity granted to him despite being unable to participate in the early part of the tournament.

“Never expected this, not in a million years, truly an exceptional day. Lot better than sitting on the couch at home. Really glad to contribute, the first twenty balls I played gave me a lot of confidence and yeah I was able to carry through. The way Mitch Marsh came out and took the game on, he set the tone”.

“That was the energy we wanted and we knew the wicket may get tough. It was a great decision to bowl first after winning the toss. I felt the wicket got better as the day went on. It took a little bit of spin, it paid dividends. Nice to be a part of it, nice to play a role in all of that,” Travis Head added.

Travis Head’s outstanding century played a major part in Australia’s win against India. He batted with aggression and skill throughout his 137-run innings off 120 balls, The left-handed opener was supported by the selectors and the medical team to recuperate from a fractured hand he sustained during the ODI series against South Africa.