PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Match Preview, Points Table, head to Head, Match info, Weather & Pitch report, Fantasy Stats and Match Prediction of Match 23 of IPL 2024

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction for Match 23 of IPL 2024: Get Playing XI and Fantasy Cricket Tips: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play against each other in the 23rd game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (April 9) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

PBKS vs SRH Match Preview:

PBKS registered an impressive win against Gujarat Titans in their last game to get back to winning ways and will be hoping that the positive result helps them turn things around. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side started the tournament with a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals before suffering losses against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants.

In the last game, they chased down 200 runs against GT in their own backyard. The Punjab-based outfit was reeling at 111 for 5 at one stage and were looking destined to lose the game. However, Shashank Sharma scored a brilliant 25-ball fifty to fire his team to a thrilling win.

On the other hand, SRH have won two and lost two games as well. The Pat Cummins-led side began the season with a four-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders before dismantling Mumbai Indians by 31 runs to get off the mark in IPL 2024.

It was followed by a seven-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans. In their last game, SRH beat reigning champions Chennai Super Kings to return to winning ways. On a good batting pitch, SRH restricted CSK to 165/5 and chased down the total inside 19 overs. They will be confident after the win over the champions and will be looking to make the most of it.

IPL 2024 points table:

In the IPL points table, SRH are at the fifth spot while PBKS are at the sixth spot. With the same number of points, they are separated by net run-rate. Rajasthan Royals are currently at the top of the table followed by Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.12 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 3 0 0 0 6 2.518 Lucknow Super Giants 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.775 Chennai Super Kings 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.517 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.409 Punjab Kings 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.22 Gujarat Titans 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.797 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.704 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.843 Delhi Capitals 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.37

PBKS vs SRH: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

PBKS:

1st match: Beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets.

2nd match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets.

3rd match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs.

4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

SRH:

1st match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs.

2nd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

3rd match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.

4th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

PBKS vs SRH DC Match info:

PBKS vs SRH Head To Head record:

PBKS SRH 21 Matches played 21 07 Won 14 14 Lost 07 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue wise result between PBKS and SRH:

Ground Punjab Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad No Result Total MA Chidambaram Stadium 0 1 0 1 Wankhede Stadium 1 0 0 1 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 2 4 0 6 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 0 0 2 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 1 7 0 8 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 1 0 2 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 0 1 0 1 Overall 7 14 0 21

PBKS vs SRH Weather Report & Pitch Report:

PBKS vs SRH Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 30°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Spin Average 1st innings score 177

PBKS vs SRH: Squads:

PBKS squad:

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

SRH squad:

Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Fantasy stats for PBKS vs SRH:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all PBKS players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain PBKS L Livingstone All Rounder 10 6 1 1 PBKS S Curran All Rounder 10 6 2 0 PBKS H Patel Bowler 10 5 1 0 PBKS J Bairstow Wicket Keeper 10 5 0 1 PBKS J Sharma Wicket Keeper 10 5 0 0 PBKS N Ellis Bowler 10 5 1 0 PBKS S Dhawan Batter 10 5 1 0 PBKS A Taide Batter 7 4 0 0 PBKS H Brar Bowler 10 4 0 2 PBKS K Rabada Bowler 10 4 0 0 PBKS P Singh Batter 10 4 1 0 PBKS R Dhawan All Rounder 10 3 0 0 PBKS S Raza All Rounder 8 3 1 1 PBKS A Singh Bowler 10 2 0 0 PBKS R Chahar Bowler 10 2 0 0 PBKS S Singh Batter 10 2 0 1 PBKS A Sharma Batter 1 1 0 2 PBKS H Singh Batter 3 1 0 0 PBKS R Rossouw Batter 2 1 0 1 PBKS C Woakes All Rounder 1 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all SRH players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain SRH H Klaasen Wicket Keeper 10 9 2 1 SRH A Sharma Batter 10 7 0 0 SRH M Jansen All Rounder 10 7 0 0 SRH T Natarajan Bowler 10 6 0 0 SRH B Kumar Bowler 10 5 1 0 SRH M Agarwal Batter 10 5 0 0 SRH P Cummins Bowler 10 5 0 0 SRH A Markram All Rounder 10 4 2 0 SRH R Tripathi Batter 10 3 0 0 SRH F Farooqi Bowler 7 4 0 0 SRH S Ahmed All Rounder 10 4 0 0 SRH A Samad Batter 10 3 0 0 SRH A Singh Wicket Keeper 4 3 0 0 SRH J Unadkat Bowler 8 3 0 0 SRH M Markande Bowler 10 3 0 0 SRH W Hasaranga All Rounder 5 3 1 0 SRH T Head Batter 3 2 0 0 SRH U Malik Bowler 10 2 0 0 SRH W Sundar All Rounder 10 2 1 0 SRH A Singh Bowler 2 1 0 0 SRH G Phillips Batter 5 1 0 0 SRH K Nitish Reddy All Rounder 3 0 0 0 SRH S Singh All Rounder 2 0 0 0

PBKS vs SRH Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of PBKS and SRH for the 23rd match of IPL 2024:

PBKS Playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan(c)

Jonny Bairstow

Jitesh Sharma(w)

Prabhsimran Singh

Sam Curran

Shashank Singh

Sikandar Raza

Harpreet Brar

Harshal Patel

Kagiso Rabada

Arshdeep Singh

PBKS impact players:

Tanay Thyagarajan, Nathan Ellis, Asutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa

SRH Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma

Aiden Markram

Heinrich Klaasen(w)

Abdul Samad

Nitish Reddy

Shahbaz Ahmed

Pat Cummins(c)

Jaydev Unadkat

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Mayank Markande

T Natarajan

SRH impact players:

Travis Head, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi

PBKS vs SRH team stats:

Player Players Stats (last match) Sam Curran 5 runs Shikhar Dhawan 1 run Abhishek Sharma 37 runs Travis Head 31 runs Kagiso Rabada 2 wickets

Most runs and wickets for PBKS and SRH in IPL 2024:

Most runs for PBKS in IPL 2024 Shikhar Dhawan – 138 runs Most wickets for PBKS in IPL 2024 Kagiso Rabada – 6 wickets Most runs for SRH in IPL 2024 Heinrich Klaasen – 177 runs Most wickets for SRH in IPL 2024 Pat Cummins – 5 wickets

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Captains:

Abhishek Sharma: The young batsman has impressed one and all with his batting in the ongoing IPL 2024. Not only has he scored runs consistently but has scored them at a good pace. So far, he has smashed 161 runs at a stunning strike rate of 217.57. He has also scored a 16-ball fifty.

Travis head: Travis Head started his campaign in IPL 2024 with an 18-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians and followed it up with knocks of 19 and 31. The Australia star is in good form and will be eyeing a big score.



Top Picks for PBKS vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Sam Curran: Sam Curran has made an impact with both bat and ball so far and would be looking to be consistent for his team. He started the campaign with a match-winning 63-run knock against Delhi Capitals. He impressed with the ball against Lucknow Super Giants, taking three wickets for 28 runs.

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan has led his team from the very front. The veteran opener is PBKS’ top run-scorer in IPL 2024 so far. In four games, he has scored 138 runs, registering knocks of 22, 45, 70 and 1. He could not deliver with the bat in the last game and would be looking to bounce back.



Budget Picks for PBKS vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Arshdeep Singh: Known for his ability to bowl at any stage of the game, Arshdeep Singh is yet to hit top form in IPL 2024. In four games, he has picked up four wickets but has an economy-rate of more than 9. The southpaw has the ability to turn things around and he will be desperate to do so.

Shahbaz Ahmed: Shahbaz Ahmed has made his presence felt with both bat and ball. The spin-bowling allrounder has turned out to be a very utility player for SRH. He has picked up crucial wickets in addition to playing important cameos as well. He has picked up three wickets so far in addition to scoring over 50 runs.



PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team Today – 1

Wicketkeepers Heinrich Klaasen Jonny Bairstow Batsmen Shikhar Dhawan Travis Head Abhishek Sharma (c) Prabhsimran Singh Allrounders Aiden Markram Sam Curran (vc) Bowlers Pat Cummins Kagiso Rabada Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Heinrich Klaasen Jonny Bairstow Batsmen Shikhar Dhawan (vc) Travis Head (c) Abhishek Sharma Allrounders Aiden Markram Sam Curran Bowlers Pat Cummins Kagiso Rabada Arshdeep Singh T Natarajan

PBKS vs SRH Match Prediction Today:

According to predictions, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are expected to win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their upcoming match. PBKS has been consistently performing well, has a talented team consisting of players like Dhawan and Sam Curran and has the ability to spring a surprise. However, cricket is an unpredictable game and there is always a chance for surprises despite the expectations.