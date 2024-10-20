Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that Rishabh Pant is taking an active interest in getting his India teammate Sarfaraz Khan fitter and preparing him for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series in Australia.

Sarfaraz Khan scored an impressive 150 from 195 balls, with 18 fours and three sixes. His innings helped India recover from a major setback and regain control of the contest. He played this innings under tremendous strain and had an amazing temperament.

Sarfaraz’s innings were packed with attacking strokes and aggressive purpose, putting the New Zealand bowlers on the back foot. Throughout this inning, he formed key partnerships with Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant has helped Sarfaraz Khan hire a chef to get him fitter for BGT: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav praised Sarfaraz Khan’s outstanding maiden international hundred and also discussed his fitness. Surya reported that Rishabh Pant has equipped Sarfaraz Khan with a chef who is looking after his diet so that he can be in peak physical condition for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Sarfaraz (Khan) is working on his fitness with the Indian team strength and conditioning coach, and Rishabh (Pant) has provided him with a chef who is taking care of his food. The intent is that by the time he reaches the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, his body is in better shape.

Fitness is important in this sport. As he gets older, his body will change. He is working hard now; he will be fine in the future,” Suryakumar was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Suryakumar Yadav also praised Sarfaraz Khan for his ability to play a long innings despite not being in the finest of shape. He highlighted Sarfaraz’s pre-game routine and his work ethic.

“His body type might make him look fat, but if you ask him to bat 450 balls and score double hundred, triple hundred, and Daddy hundred, he has that skill. I think the team has a similar demand to make big hundreds, play game-changing knocks… I have never seen him skipping practice, even on match day. If there is a game, he will get up at 5 am, bat for one hour near his home, and then join the team bus. After the game, he will go to the nearby ground and bat again,” he added.

Sarfaraz Khan is expected to keep his place in India XI for the second Test in Pune that begins on October 24.

