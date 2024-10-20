India captain Rohit Sharma, following the first Test loss to New Zealand, admitted that “games like these” happen, while also reaffirming the team’s commitment to giving it their all in the following two Tests.

Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry, and William O’Rourke shone in a crushing eight-wicket loss to India on Sunday, despite a valiant fightback by Indian players in the second innings after being bowled out for 46 runs.

Matt Henry picked up five wickets for the Kiwis, while Will O’Rourke took four. New Zealand responded with 402 runs, with Rachin Ravindra scoring 134, Devon Conway 91, and Tim Southee 65. For India, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja both claimed three wickets.

India needed to perform well in the second innings, and their batsmen delivered. Rohit Sharma (52), Yashasvi Jaiswal (35), Virat Kohli (70), Rishabh Pant (99), and Sarfaraz Khan (150) excelled with the bat. It appeared that India would be able to produce a substantial total, setting a realistic mark for New Zealand to chase.

However, New Zealand pacers wreaked havoc with the new ball, and India was bowled out for 462 runs. Matt Henry and Will O’Rourke each claimed three wickets.

With 107 to win, New Zealand lost two early wickets: Tom Latham (0) and Devon Conway (17). However, Will Young (48*) and Rachin Ravindra (39*) stopped more damage, as New Zealand won the first Test by eight wickets. This meant that New Zealand led 1-0 in all three Test series.

Speaking after the match, Rohit said, “It was a good effort with the bat in the second innings. We did not bat well in the first innings. So knew what was ahead and a couple of guys stood out. When you are 350 behind you can’t think too much about it, just got to see the ball and bat.”

This was New Zealand’s first Test win in India since 1988 when they defeated India in the Mumbai Test. This meant that New Zealand took 36 years to win a Test in India.

Rohit Sharma praises Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant for their efforts with the bat

Despite the gloomy outcome of the first Test, Rohit Sharma was all praises for young batters Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan. Pant made 99 and Sarfaraz Khan made 150 and their partnership helped India give New Zealand a scare.

“Everyone is on the edge of their seat when those two (Sarfaraz and Pant) are playing. They like the play the game which has got them success. Rishabh, with the way he bats, takes a lot of risks but I thought it was a mature innings in the game. Defended good balls left a few balls and then backed himself to play those shots as well. Sarfaraz showed great maturity as well. He is only playing his 4th Test match and to show that kind of maturity and very clear in his mind what shots he wanted to play,” Rohit Sharma added.

Rohit Sharma then talked about taking the positives from the Bengaluru Test and moving forward as they prepped for the second Test in Pune.

“I said in my press conference after Day 2 that we knew it would be sticky early on and challenged with the overcast conditions but we didn’t expect to be out under 50. New Zealand bowled pretty well and challenged every corner of our bat and we failed to respond to that. Games like these happen. We will take the positives and move forward. There are guys who have been in this situation before. We lost a game against England and won four games after that. Two Test matches to go and we know exactly what is needed from each one of us. We will try and put our best game forward,” Rohit Sharma signed off.

