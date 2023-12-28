sportzwiki logo
SA vs IND: It Definitely Ranks Among The Top 10 Hundreds By An Indian In Test Cricket – Sunil Gavaskar Hails KL Rahul For His Brilliant Century

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 28, 2023 at 11:13 AM

SA vs IND: It Definitely Ranks Among The Top 10 Hundreds By An Indian In Test Cricket &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Hails KL Rahul For His Brilliant Century

Legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar believes that KL Rahul’s innings in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa is one of the best in Indian Test cricket history and praised Rahul’s ability to battle through difficult conditions and steer India out of trouble on Day 1 and 2 of the match.

KL Rahul batted brilliantly in the lower order and faced the South Africa pace attack with ease. He finished with a century, with his score at 70 not out when India ended Day 1 at 208 for 8. He scored the most runs on Day 2 morning, quickly adding the remaining 31 runs to reach the historic landmark with a tremendous six.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar rated KL Rahul’s hundred against Proteas as one of the top 10 Test innings played by an Indian batsman. The Indian Wicket-keeper batted positively throughout the 1st innings despite India losing quick wickets on Day 1.

Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar Credits: Twitter

“Again, I can’t say that I have seen all the Test hundreds that Indian batters have scored. But from whatever, I have seen, this Test century, in my book, ranks I don’t care what the others think. In my book, it definitely ranks among the top 10 hundreds by an Indian in Test cricket,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

He walked in at No. 6 and had to repair the damage when India were struggling at 92 for 4. KL Rahul’s crucial knock of 101 runs in the 1st innings at Centurion’s SuperSport Park made him the first touring batsman to score consecutive centuries at the venue. On a pitch that offered seam and extra bounce for the pacers, Rahul’s innings helped India to a competitive score of 245.

If India Can Restrict South Africa To Another 20-30 Runs, They Keep Themselves In The Game – Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar believes that the batting conditions have significantly improved on Day 2, and KL Rahul has managed to hold the innings together, despite India being in a difficult position. He feels that India has posted a decent total on challenging conditions and added that if India can restrict South Africa in the next 20-30 runs, they will have a good chance of staying in the match.

“Because the pitch was what it was yesterday, it certainly has improved a lot from yesterday. The ball was climbing up, the ball was climbing from a good length, at times. He took a few knocks as well. The odd one would shoot through”.

KL Rahul
KL Rahul Credits: Twitter

“And then when he came into bat, India were not in such a great position. They were 90-odd for 4, and he held the innings together, adding valuable runs. 245 is a pretty decent total when you see what happened at the end of the day today. South Africa are 11 runs ahead, Bavuma is not 100 percent, so we don’t know whether he will come out to bat. If they can restrict South Africa to another 20-30 runs, they keep themselves in the game,” Sunil Gavaskar added.

KL Rahul has flourished in his new role as a wicketkeeper-batsman in Tests, after taking up the position. Earlier, He was dropped from the team after struggling as an opener in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. India will be looking to get Dean Elgar out early and finish off the South African lower order when the two teams begin play on Thursday.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

KL Rahul

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Sunil Gavaskar

