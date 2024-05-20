MS Dhoni flew back home to Ranchi with his family a day after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, which ended their journey in IPL 2024.

A CSK official told Times of India that MS Dhoni has not told the franchise anything about his future. After Saturday night’s play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Dhoni declined to address his future. On Sunday morning, he took the first flight from Bengaluru to Ranchi. Dhoni may have had one-on-one conversations with N Srinivasan at some point, but he is thought to have only met the CSK owner once this season.

“Dhoni has not told anybody in CSK that he is quitting. He has told the management that he will wait for a couple of months before taking a final call,” a source told TOI.

What gives CSK management hope is that Dhoni would follow his vow to play his final game at Chepauk and maintain his batting and wicketkeeping form. Even on Saturday, he scored 25 runs at a strike rate of over 200, outperforming the team’s designated hitters, Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube.

MS Dhoni’s future in CSK depends on IPL 2025 retention rules

However, Dhoni will not be able to decide on his future till next season. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) anticipated to issue a retention policy soon, Dhoni and the franchise must choose the retention announcement deadline. There is some time left before the deadline, but not much. They may have time till November.

According to the Cricbuzz report, Srinivasan has certain ambitions for the franchise, and the CSK management may eventually decide to delink the franchise from India Cements, the firm that owns it. In this instance, Dhoni’s role may shift. Of course, Dhoni and Srinivasan will decide what it will be. If he chooses not to play, he may become a mentor.

If, as last time, the BCCI allows only four retentions, with a maximum of three Indians, CSK’s retentions might be Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja. Yes, Jadeja — the franchise has handled all difficulties with the all-rounder, and Jadeja is considered to be fully committed.

The third Indian may be Dhoni, if he agrees, but not necessarily in that sequence. Otherwise, it may be Shivam Dube or an international player. A CSK insider revealed that Sri Lankan slinger Matheesha Pathirana will not be let go.

There is a lot of discussion about the number of retentions and possible Right To Match (RTM) alternatives. The BCCI will consult with the owners before making a judgment.

