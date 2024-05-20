Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that the former India bater and the current Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir won’t be a bad option for the next India coach. However, he also observes that the move may not work in the presence of a few renowned players in the team.

Under the mentorship of Gautam Gambhir, Kolkata Knight Riders finished the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the top position with nine wins in 14 at a net run rate (NRR) of +1.428.

‘Gautam Gambhir is a strong personality’- Aakash Chopra

With the end of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, stated to happen in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), the current India coach Rahul Dravid’s tenure too will come to an end. The news suggests that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been in connection with Gambhir to shoulder the responsibility.

In his YouTube video shared on his channel, Aakash Chopra predicted whether India could go with Gambhir for the next head coach.

‘Not a bad choice, there is no doubt about that, because he is a straightforward person. He knows how to manage and build a team. I really rate him (Gautam Gambhir) high when it comes to the auction.’ Aakash Chopra expressed on his YouTube channel. ‘However, there will be no auction for the Indian team. Gautam Gambhir, the coach, is a very strong personality.’

‘When there is a transition, a new captain is coming, then yes. However, if the team has a lot of seniors already, I will be a little wary because Gauti’s style of working is almost like a strict father.’ The former India opener remarked. ‘When the father is strict, the children have to be a little careful.’

The retired Delhi batter mentioned that this plan to go with Gambhir may not work for India with the presence of experienced players.

‘When you have very senior players in the team, you are looking for a big brother who keeps his hand on their shoulders and doesn’t try to impose himself.’ Chopra predicted. ‘However, that’s not going to happen with Gautam. It’s simple for Gautam Gambhir- my way or the highway. So, things might not go in your favor every time in a senior group.’

Gautam Gambhir also led the KKR side to two IPL trophies in 2012 and 2014. Even under his mentorship, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) achieved the playoff spots in two back-to-back seasons.

‘I won’t be surprised if Rohit Sharma starts firing’- Aakash Chopra

The renowned commentator also reckons that going into the T20 World Cup 2024, the form of the India captain Rohit Sharma could become a concern.

‘It is a slight concern. You cannot ignore it totally. It feels good if runs are being scored consistently.’ Chopra feels about the form of the India captain. ‘The only good thing is that India’s starting group games are not going to challenge you much.’

Rohit Sharma ends the IPL 2024 season with 417 runs in 14 innings at an average of 32.08, with a strike rate of 150. However, In his last six games going into the last game of the league stage, Rohit nailed only 52 runs.

‘Form is important in T20 cricket. So, it’s good that there are quite a few easy games among the group-stage matches – easy games at the start and a practice game.’ He concluded. ‘Form seems to be a concern at the moment but I won’t be surprised if Rohit Sharma’s bat starts firing once the World Cup starts.’

India will begin the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland.