SA vs IND: Sachin Tendulkar Is From A Different Planet, I’ve Seen So Many Of His Great Innings – Ali Bacher Hails Veteran Batter For His Contribution To Indian Cricket

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • SA vs IND: Sachin Tendulkar Is From A Different Planet, I’ve Seen So Many Of His Great Innings – Ali Bacher Hails Veteran Batter For His Contribution To Indian Cricket

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: Sachin Tendulkar Is From A Different Planet, I’ve Seen So Many Of His Great Innings – Ali Bacher Hails Veteran Batter For His Contribution To Indian Cricket

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 31, 2023 at 2:04 PM

SA vs IND: Sachin Tendulkar Is From A Different Planet, I&#8217;ve Seen So Many Of His Great Innings &#8211; Ali Bacher Hails Veteran Batter For His Contribution To Indian Cricket

Former South African captain Ali Bacher praised legendary Sachin Tendulkar for his great contribution to cricket over the years and praised him for embracing the pressure to deliver goods for India’s side.

Sachin Tendulkar was widely regarded as the world’s best batsman in the world of cricket. The former Indian batting legend is one of the greatest cricketers of all time and became the only player in the history of international cricket to score a ‘century of centuries’ with 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs.

Speaking in Hindustan Times, Ali Bacher, who played 12 Tests for South Africa in the 1960s and early 1970s, hailed Sachin Tendulkar as a player for his brilliance in World Cricket and lauded the Indian maestro for performing under pressure throughout their career.

“Actually, there are two. One is Sachin, we still communicate. I mean, he is a freak, he’s from a different planet. I’ve seen so many of his great innings but for me, it’s all about how he is as a person. Jeez, has he ever had an argument? I don’t think so”.

Ali Bacher
Ali Bacher Credits: Twitter

“He’s just this greatness, this happiness, personified. You know, the Australians believe Brian Lara was better than him, I say rubbish. I say Brian Lara played before four million people. Man, this bloke had 1.4 billion people. Can you imagine the pressure of this bloke? Don’t tell me that,” Ali Bacher said.

Sachin Tendulkar is often regarded as the best cricketer in history. He played for India for 24 years and amassed over 34,000 runs in international cricket, including 100 hundreds. He was a key figure in India’s World Cup victory in 2011 and played a pivotal role for the team over the last few years.

Virat Kohli Has Injected That Fighting Spirit – Ali Bacher

Ali Bacher believes that the present Indian team is one of the greatest to tour South Africa in recent years, adding that the team has good bowlers who can dominate any batting order. He also praised Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli for instilling a battling spirit in the team.

“This is the best Indian team I’ve seen, In Test cricket. Before, you used to have one or two good fast bowlers and that was it — Kapil Dev and maybe (Javagal) Srinath. Now you’ve got premier fast bowlers and historically, when you got good fast bowlers, you dominate”.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

“You’ve got a dashing opening batsman as the captain. From day one, he is after you. And you’ve got (Virat) Kohli, the best batsman today. Kohli has made this team because I always felt that with India, there was no rubbish said on the field.

“They behaved themselves. Good boys. Not Kohli. You can see him a mile off and he reminds me of an Australian. He’s injected that fighting spirit. I’m a big admirer of his, he is the best batsman in the world today,” Ali Bacher added.

In the 1st test, Virat Kohli’s impressive batting was the only positive aspect of India’s poor batting performance against South Africa in the second innings. He was the top scorer for Team India, hitting 76 off 82 balls, including one maximum and 12 boundaries in the third innings, showing a fight for the team.

Tagged:

Ali Bacher

India National Cricket Team

SA vs IND 2023

Sachin Tendulkar

South Africa National Cricket Team

Virat Kohli

Related Article
SA vs IND: India Are Lucky To Have Both Rishabh Pant And KL Rahul &#8211; Nasser Hussain
SA vs IND: India Are Lucky To Have Both Rishabh Pant And KL Rahul – Nasser Hussain

Dec 31, 2023, 2:19 PM

SA vs IND: Sachin Tendulkar Is From A Different Planet, I&#8217;ve Seen So Many Of His Great Innings &#8211; Ali Bacher Hails Veteran Batter For His Contribution To Indian Cricket
SA vs IND: Sachin Tendulkar Is From A Different Planet, I’ve Seen So Many Of His Great Innings – Ali Bacher Hails Veteran Batter For His Contribution To Indian Cricket

Dec 31, 2023, 2:04 PM

SA vs IND: Shardul Thakur Looks Fine After Being Hit In The Shoulder During The Optional Training Session &#8211; Reports
SA vs IND: Shardul Thakur Looks Fine After Being Hit In The Shoulder During The Optional Training Session – Reports

Dec 31, 2023, 12:03 PM

SA vs IND: Indian Team To Fly For Cape Town On Sunday For The Second Test Starting On January 3
SA vs IND: Indian Team To Fly For Cape Town On Sunday For The Second Test Starting On January 3

Dec 30, 2023, 4:57 PM

SA vs IND: Star Indian Pacer Mohammed Shami Took Injections Regularly During World Cup 2023 &#8211; Reports
SA vs IND: Star Indian Pacer Mohammed Shami Took Injections Regularly During World Cup 2023 – Reports

Dec 30, 2023, 2:21 PM

SA vs IND: When Has He Last Played A Proper Season Of Ranji Trophy? &#8211; Ex-Indian Pacer Questions Prasidh Krishna&#8217;s Inclusion In The Test Team
SA vs IND: When Has He Last Played A Proper Season Of Ranji Trophy? – Ex-Indian Pacer Questions Prasidh Krishna’s Inclusion In The Test Team

Dec 30, 2023, 1:23 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy