SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will be taking on each other in the 66th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday (May 16).

SRH vs GT: Match Preview:

SRH will be eyeing a win over GT to book their place in the playoffs. A win will take them to 16 points and make them the third team after Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals to qualify for the playoffs. Even a defeat will keep them alive in the competition but it will deal a huge blow to their hopes of finishing in the top two.

SRH are coming into this game after a record-breaking win in their last outing. Chasing 166 against Lucknow Super Giants, SRH chased down the total in just 9.4 overs thanks to whirlwind knocks from their openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. With the game to take place in Hyderabad, SRH will be backing themselves to register another win.

GT, on the other hand, have nothing but pride to play for as they are already knocked out of IPL 2024. Their slim chances of qualifying to the playoffs came to an end after their last game against KKR was abandoned due to rain. The Shubman Gill-led side will be looking to bow out of the competition on a high.

IPL 2024 points table:

With seven wins and five defeats, SRH are currently at the fourth spot in the points table while GT are languishing at the eighth spot with five wins and seven defeats.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders (Q) 13 9 3 0 1 19 1.428 Rajasthan Royals (Q) 13 8 5 0 0 16 0.273 Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 0 0 14 0.528 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0 14 0.406 Delhi Capitals 14 7 7 0 0 14 -0.377 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 0 0 12 0.387 Lucknow Super Giants 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.787 Gujarat Titans (E) 13 5 7 0 1 11 -1.063 Punjab Kings (E) 13 5 8 0 0 10 -0.347 Mumbai Indians (E) 13 4 9 0 0 8 -0.271

SRH vs GT: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

SRH:

1st match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets. 4th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 5th match: Beat Punjab Kings by two runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by two runs. 6th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs. 7th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs. 8th match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs.

Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs. 9th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs. 10th match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run.

Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run. 11th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. 12th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets.

GT:

1st match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by six runs. 2nd match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs. 3rd match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. 4th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by three wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by three wickets. 5th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs. 6th match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by three wickets.

Beat Rajasthan Royals by three wickets. 7th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by four wickets.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by four wickets. 8th match: Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets. 9th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by four runs.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by four runs. 10th match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine wickets.

Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine wickets. 11th match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets.

Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets. 12th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs. 13th match: Match abandoned against KKR.

SRH vs GT: Match info:

Match Played Between Sunrisers Hyderabad & Gujarat Titans Series name IPL 2024 Date 16-May-24 Stadium Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH vs GT Head To Head record:

SRH GT 04 Matches played 04 01 Won 03 03 Lost 01 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between SRH and GT:

Ground Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans No Result Total Narendra Modi Stadium 0 2 0 2 Wankhede Stadium 0 1 0 1 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 0 0 1 Overall 1 3 0 4

SRH vs GT Weather Report & Pitch Report:

SRH vs GT Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 30°C Weather Forecast Precipitation Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 203

SRH Squad:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

GT squad:

Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra

SRH vs GT Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of SRH vs GT for the 66th match of IPL 2024:

SRH Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

Impact sub: T Natarajan

GT Playing XI:

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi.

Impact sub: Sandeep Warrier

Most runs and wickets for SRH and GT in IPL 2024:

Most runs for SRH in IPL 2024 Travis Head – 533 runs Most wickets for SRH in IPL 2024 T Natarajan – 15 wickets Most runs for GT in IPL 2024 Sai Sudharsan – 527 runs Most wickets for GT in IPL 2024 Mohit Sharma – 13 wickets

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Travis Head: Travis Head has been in stunning form this season. The Australian is the leading run-scorer for SRH this season. He has scored 533 runs so far including one century and four half-centuries.

Travis Head has been in stunning form this season. The Australian is the leading run-scorer for SRH this season. He has scored 533 runs so far including one century and four half-centuries. Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma has impressed one and all with his hard-hitting skills this season. So far, the southpaw has scored 401 runs at a strike-rate of more than 205.

Top Picks for SRH vs GT Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Nitish Reddy: Nitish Reddy’s ability to perform in pressure situation has impressed many. The young allrounder has scored 239 runs so far with the help of two fifties.

Nitish Reddy’s ability to perform in pressure situation has impressed many. The young allrounder has scored 239 runs so far with the help of two fifties. Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan has been among runs in recent games and will be eyeing another good outing to finish the tournament on a high.

Budget Picks for SRH vs GT Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked up 11 wickets so far. The onus will be on the senior bowler to deliver with the ball in the crucial games.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked up 11 wickets so far. The onus will be on the senior bowler to deliver with the ball in the crucial games. Mohit Sharma: Mohit Sharma started the season on a good note but has struggled to do well in recent games. With 13 wickets, he is still GT’s leading wicket-taker this season and will be looking to end his campaign on a good note.

SRH vs GT Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Heinrich Klaasen Matthew Wade Batsmen Travis Head (c) Abhishek Sharma Shubman Gill (vc) Sai Sudharsan Allrounders Nitish Reddy Shahrukh Khan Bowlers T Natarajan Pat Cummins Rashid Khan

SRH vs GT Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Heinrich Klaasen Batsmen Travis Head Abhishek Sharma Shubman Gill Sai Sudharsan David Miller Allrounders Nitish Reddy (c) Shahrukh Khan (vc) Bowlers T Natarajan Pat Cummins Rashid Khan

SRH vs GT Match Prediction Today:

SRH will start the game as firm favourites and are expected to beat GT.