Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has urged for radical changes in the team following Pakistan’s tight six-run loss to archrivals India in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bowl first. India could only make 119 in 19 overs with Rishabh Pant starring with 42 and Axar Pael making 20 runs. For Pakistan, Haris Rauf picked three wickets, while Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi also picked important wickets.

In reply, Pakistan could only manage 113/7 in 20 overs. Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 31 runs while Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets and Hardik Panday scalped two wickets. India won the game by 6 runs and registered their second win in the tournament.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has lost both their first two matches in T20 World Cup 2024 and are now in danger of being eliminated from the tournament, if they lose one more match.

Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has urged for fundamental changes in the team following Pakistan’s tight six-run defeat to archrivals India in the ICC T20 World Cup.

“I thought the team required minor surgery to start winning matches but now it appears that we have to go for major surgery,” Naqvi told PTI in New York.

“It is very disappointing”: Mohsin Naqvi on Pakistan’s losses to USA and India

Naqvi voiced significant unhappiness with the team’s performance, citing not only the recent loss to India but also a previous defeat to the United States. He emphasized that it is time to assess players who have been sidelined for a long time.

“It is very disappointing the way we lost to the USA and now this loss to India. We need to now start looking at players beyond those in the team right now,” he added.

Naqvi, who was appointed PCB chairman in January and later became interior minister, stressed the board’s efforts to support the players. Despite these efforts, he recognized the team’s underperformance and the necessity for a thorough evaluation.

“Why the team is not performing is something everyone is asking. The World Cup is still on. But obviously, we will sit down and take a look at everything,” Naqvi stated.

Pakistan’s chances of making it to the Super Eight stage now depend on convincing victories over Canada and Ireland, as well as the United States losing to India and Ireland. Even if these qualifications are met, the ultimate standings may depend on the net run rate.

The PCB chairman’s statements highlight the gravity of the situation since Pakistan is at a critical point in the competition. The team’s administration and selection procedures are set to be scrutinized in the coming days, with possible adjustments aimed at rejuvenating the squad and enhancing performance.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Mohammad Rizwan Has No Game Awareness; Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Not On Talking Terms – Wasim Akram

