Suresh Raina, a former Indian cricketer and IPL winner with the Chennai Super Kings has provided an update on MS Dhoni’s potential return to the IPL in 2025.

MS Dhoni has wowed viewers with his batting appearances in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Dhoni’s final season in the IPL is expected to be in 2024, and he has even abandoned leadership responsibilities ahead of time.

He left the fans and experts in awe hitting Hardik Pandya for three consecutive sixes in CSK’s last match against MI in Wankhede Stadium. He made 20* in 4 balls and then kept neatly, despite dealing with a hamstring issue in his left knee.

At 42, many think MS Dhoni is playing his final IPL season, while others, especially MS Dhoni fans want the cricketer to continue for at least a couple of seasons more.

“Khelenge”- Suresh Raina confirms MS Dhoni will play in IPL 2025

Since the first season, no other captain has won more IPL trophies than Dhoni and Rohit, but no other captain has lost as many finals. So that says volumes about Chennai’s level and style of play over the years in the Premier League.

The first time he walked out to bat this IPL 2024 season was against the Delhi Capitals and therein he scored a quickfire 31* and most recently, he smacked 20 off just 5 balls during CSK’s win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede.

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina and RP Singh were asked on commentary on JioCinema whether MS Dhoni will continue to play in IPL in 2025 or not.

Former Team India pacer RP Singh was also on the panel when the topic was posed. He, too, stated that this might not be Dhoni’s final season with CSK as a player.

“I don’t think it will be his final season. Yes, I keep talking to him but I haven’t really spoken to him about this. Raina, what do you think final season?” RP Singh said.

To this, the cricketer-turned-commentator Suresh Raina came up with a one-word response. He said: “Khelenge (He’ll Play).”

