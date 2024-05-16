Yashasvi Jaiswal’s lean patch for the Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL 2024 has prompted former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan to say that the Indian team might opt for Virat Kohli to open with Rohit Sharma

Despite striking a century, Jaiswal has 348 runs at a subpar average of 29.00 in 13 innings in IPL 2024. On the other hand, Kohli has 661 runs at an impressive average of 66.10 in 13 innings as an opener for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) this season.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener was bowled for four in their IPL 2024 loss against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Guwahati on Wednesday, May 15.

“It’s a massive area of concern because I believe Yashasvi Jaiswal should start in the World Cup as he is a left-handed batter. So the opposing team won’t start with a left-arm spinner. They will hesitate a little if he is in form. However, in this form, the team will think twice.

The team will think whether they should open with in-form Virat Kohli alongside Rohit Sharma, or go with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is young and inexperienced. So it’s extremely necessary for him to come in form,” Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports.

After deciding to bat first, RR set a goal of 145 runs for PBKS. Sam Curran and company brought down the mark with five wickets and seven deliveries to spare, handing the Royals their fourth successive defeat.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s poor form will trouble Rajasthan Royals in playoffs- Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan advised Jaiswal will play with timing on the offside and aggressively on the leg side. He pointed out that the left-handed hitter has traditionally employed this method and that attempting to hit deliveries outside the off-stump on the leg side will fail.

He added that Jaiswal’s form is also a concern for Rajasthan Royals as they prepare for the playoffs.

“The good thing for Yashasvi is that he will get chances because his team has qualified, and if they make a place in the top two, he will get more chances. Keeping that in mind, there are a few positive things for Yashasvi, but this form will trouble Rajasthan Royals a lot as well,” he said.

“(Jos) Buttler is not there. If he is not there, which is the other batter you give responsibility to, that’s Yashasvi Jaiswal. It’s not that he tried to hit in the air and got out. He went to play a normal cover drive, which he usually plays very well, and got out in that.

He was set up with the previous ball as the ball came in a lot. The way he played, he was totally surprised. Yashasvi Jaiswal wasn’t expecting that ball. After that, when he got width, which he likes, he moved his feet hesitantly. So I thought he got double-minded and got out,” he added.

