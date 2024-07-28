Manu Bhaker
Manu Bhaker (Credits: X)

Manu Bhaker, on Sunday (July 28), created history as clinched a bronze medal in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. She also opened India’s account in the 33rd Olympics games.

The 22-year old became the first-ever Indian female to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics. Manu Bhaker won the medal in the women’s 10m air pistol final at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre in the French capital. The historic triumph is a perfect redemption for the shooter who had suffered a number of heartbreaks during the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

Overall, Manu Bhaker became the fifth Indian shooter to win a medal at the Olympics. The other shooters to achieve the feat are Abhinav Bindra, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and Gagan Narang.

Talking about the event, the Haryana star performed well consistently as she remained in the top three throughout the eight-woman final. In the end, Korea’s Oh Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with a new Olympic record total of 243.2. Korea’s Kim Yeji won Silver with a total score of 241.3 while Manu Bhaker registered 221.7.

Manu Bhaker made the entire country happy with her historic feat in Paris. She has been flooded with congratulatory messages ever since she finished in the top three.

Here are some of the reactions to Manu Bhaker winning bronze medal: