Bio

Roxanne Perez is an American professional wrestler who is currently under contract with WWE and she recently made her main roster debut on Monday Night RAW. She is a two times NXT Women’s Champion. She also worked in other promotions like Ring of Honor and various independent circuit promotions. She won multiple championships from almost all the promotions she worked in.

Roxanne Perez Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Perez is 5’1” and her billed weight is 115 lbs. She was born on November 5, 2001 and currently she is 22 year old. Some fans are not sure if she would be booked as a top star in the main roster because of her short size. But there are examples where shorter wrestlers Alexa Bliss got ultimate success.

Roxanne Perez: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Roxanne Perez Early Life

Perez was born on November 5, 2001 and currently the NXT Women’s Champion is 22 year old. Laredo, Texas is the place where Roxanne Perez born. She loved watching professional wrestling from her childhood. She cited AJ Lee, Bayley, Paige, and The Rock as her favorite wrestlers. She always wanted to be a professional wrestler.

Who is Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez is a 22 year old American professional wrestler who has worked in major wrestling promotions like WWE and Ring of Honor. She has won multiple top championships from big promotions and from the independent circuit as well. Currently, she is under contract with World Wrestling Entertainment WWE.

Roxanne Perez WWE Debut

Perez signed a professional contract with WWE in 2022 and she made her in ring debut in an episode of NXT Level Up where she defeated Sloane Jacobs in April of the same year. She made her NXT debut by defeating Jacy Jayne. She made her main roster debut as a participant in the women’s Royal Rumble match of 2023. She made her Monday Night RAW in April 2024 by defeating Indi Hartwell.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training

Perez is one of the youngest wrestlers currently active in WWE. She started her training at the age of 13 only. She had been a huge wrestling fan growing up and she always wanted to become a professional wrestler. At the age of 16 she joined Reality of Wrestling promotion owned by two times WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

In Ring Debut

She was fortunate enough to get trained by the former five times WCW World Heavyweight Champion Booker T. She made her in ring debut in December 2018 at the Reality of Wrestling promotion where she received her training. She was only 17 at the time. She worked under the ring name Rok-C in Reality of Wrestling.

Ring of Honor

In 2021, she signed a professional contract with Ring of Honor and she was instantly given a main event push after signing with the promotion. In the same year, they introduced their new Women’s World Championship title and decided the inaugural champion by arranging a tournament. Perez went on to win the tournament and he became the inaugural ROH Women’s World Champion.

Independent Circuit

Perez had a very short run in the Ring of Honor and even at a young age she received a very strong booking from the promotion. As long as she was active in the mentioned above promotions, she also worked on various independent circuit wrestling promotions. She even won some Championships from the independent circuit as well.

Signing with WWE

But she did not have to work on the independent circuit for long as in 2022 she got the biggest opportunity of her career when she got to sign a professional contract with the biggest giant of them all; WWE. After signing the contract she was assigned to the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. She had been extremely impressive in the NXT.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Roxanne Perez Roxanne Perez Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Roxanne Perez Height 5’1” Roxanne Perez Weight 115 lbs. Relationship Status In a relationship Roxanne Perez Net Worth $3 Million Roxanne Perez Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2018 Mentor * Roxanne Perez Signature Moves Side Russian Legsweep, Running Back Elbow, Lou Thesz Press, Crossface Finishing Move(s) The Prodigy, Pop Rocks Theme Song / Roxanne Perez Song / Roxanne Perez Music All Fall Down Catchphrases *

Roxanne Perez Net Worth & Salary

Perez joined WWE in 2022 and she had been promoted as a top star from the very first day of joining the promotion. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Perez is estimated to be somewhere around $3 million. Reports also suggest that she earns something around $100,000 as her annual salary in WWE.

Roxanne Perez Family

Perez was born on November 5, 2001, in Laredo, Texas. She is the daughter of Christy Salinas and Rick Salinas. Reports suggest that Perez’s father Rick Salinas and her mother Christy Salinas currently live in Laredo, Texas. Perez is one of their four daughters. Perez had been a childhood wrestling fan and she always wanted to be a professional wrestler.

Championships and Accomplishments

Perez joined the wrestling world in 2018 and she had been pretty impressive from the very first day. She won multiple titles from the independent circuit before joining WWE. She was also the inaugural ROH Women’s World Champion. In WWE, she won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship once, and she is also a two times NXT Women’s Champion.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Women’s Championship (2 times, current), NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Cora Jade, NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament (2022), Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge (2022) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Mission Pro Wrestling – MPW Awards (3 times), Wrestler of the Year for MPW (2019), Match of the Year for MPW (2019), Moment of the Year for MPW (2019) New Texas Pro Women’s Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 28 of the top 150 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 150 in 2021 RWR Vixens Champion (1 time) ROH Women’s World Championship (1 time), ROH Women’s World Championship Tournament (2021), ROH Year-End Award (2 times) ROW Diamonds Division Championship (1 time) Sabotage War of the Genders Championship (1 time) Records Two times NXT Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Perez grew up watching professional wrestling and she had been a huge WWE fan from her childhood. She had been a huge fan of the likes of Bayley, AJ Lee, and Paige. She also cited The Rock as one of her favorite wrestlers. Her independent circuit ring name Rok-C came from Rock and her first name Carla’s C.

Personal Information Table

Roxanne Perez Real Name / Full Name Carla Gonzalez Birth Date November 5, 2001 Roxanne Perez Age 22 Relationship Status In a relationship Zodiac Sign Scorpio Birthplace Laredo, Texas Nationality American Hometown Laredo, Texas School/College/University John B. Alexander High School Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Roxanne Perez Ethnicity Hispanic Current Residence Not known Hobbies Not known Roxanne Perez Tattoo *

Roxanne Perez Movies and TV Shows

Perez is still pretty new in the glamour world and she did not get the opportunity to appear in any movies and television series as of now. There are no records of whether she has ever appeared in any movies or television series yet. But keeping an eye on her growing popularity, we can definitely expect her to appear in movies and television series in the future.

Roxanne Perez Husband

Perez is not married yet but she is currently in a relationship with Gino Medina who is originally known as Luis Alberto Medina Montes. He was born on January 4, 1996 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. He is also a professional wrestler and he works in independent circuit promotions like Major League Wrestling, Reality of Wrestling, and others.

Main Event Success

NXT Level Up Debut

Perez signed a professional contract with WWE in 2022 and he was assigned to NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. Her debut in the promotion was promoted via promo packages. She made her WWE in ring debut in an episode of NXT Level Up in April by defeating Sloane Jacobs. She was pretty impressive in her first match.

NXT Debut, NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament 2022

In the same month, she made her NXT debut in a match against Jacy Jayne and he was victorious in her first match in the NXT. She received very strong bookings from the very first day of joining the promotion. She participated in the 2022 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament which she won by defeating Tiffany Stratton in the final.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion

Soon, she teamed up with Cora Jade and they went on to win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship together. But their Tag Team collaboration did not last long as Cora Jade turned heel and attacked Perez in an episode of the NXT. As a result, we got to see the amazing rivalry between Perez and her former Tag Team partner Cora Jade.

NXT Women’s Champion

She won her first NXT Women’s Championship in December 2022 after she defeated Mandy Rose. But later dropped the title to Indi Hartwell. At the NXT Stand & Deliver event of 2024, she defeated Lyra Valkyria to become a two times NXT Women’s champion. By this time she has turned heel and he is doing an excellent job as a villain.

Main Roster Debut, Recent Days

She made her main roster debut in 2023 as a participant in the women’s Royal Rumble match of the mentioned year. She entered as the entry number 8 just to get eliminated by Damage CTRL. She made her official main roster debut at the RAW after the WrestleMania XL episode as the NXT Women’s champion. She defeated her longtime rival Indi Hartwell in her main roster debut match. We hope she has an excellent future lying ahead of herself in WWE.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Roxanne Perez

Perez is active in WWE for the last couple of years and she has been pretty successful in the developmental territories of the promotion. She won the NXT Women’s Championship 2 times and she had some excellent rivalries with some of the top stars of the promotion. Recently she had an excellent rivalry with Lyra Valkyria and together they had some excellent matches.

Previously, Perez had some other rivalries with the likes of Indi Hartwell and Tatum Paxley. One of the earliest rivals of Perez’s WWE career was Cora Jade. Together they worked as tag team partners at first. They even won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship together. Later Jade betrayed Perez and they became rivals. Together they had some excellent matches.

Roxanne Perez Injury

Perez defended her NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Roadblock event of 2023 against Meiko Satomura and after she defeated the Japanese professional wrestler, she collapsed in the ring. She was stretched out of the ring. But thankfully it was nothing serious and soon she returned to action in the NXT.

Other Details

Perez first appeared in WWE 2K23 as a playable character. It was her WWE video game debut. She has also appeared in the WWE 2K24 video game which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series. The two times NXT Women’s Champion is rated 78 in this video game. We can expect her to appear in future WWE video games as long as she is active in the promotion.

Roxanne Perez Salary $100,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not known

Roxanne Perez Social Media Accounts

Perez is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. Her verified Twitter account has a total following of 158K and her Instagram has a stunning following of 380K. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow her. Roxanne Perez Twitter, Roxanne Perez Instagram.

Roxanne Perez Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Bar Wrestling 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Impact Wrestling 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Independent Wrestling Expo 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Ladies Night Out 2 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (60.00%) MLW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NXT 64 (71.91%) 1 (1.12%) 24 (26.97%) RISE 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) ROH 11 (84.62%) 1 (7.69%) 1 (7.69%) SHIMMER 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Warrior Wrestling 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 2 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (66.67%) TOTAL 86 (68.80%) 2 (1.60%) 37 (29.60%)

Roxanne Perez Manager

Perez mostly worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career but when she was working as a tag team with Cora Jade, she was managed by her tag team partner during her singles matches. They managed each other during their singles matches. But later, Cora Jade betrayed Perez and their tag team ended.

FAQS

Q. When did Roxanne Perez start wrestling?

A. Roxanne Perez started working in 2018

Q. How tall is Roxanne Perez in feet?

A. Roxanne Perez is 5’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is Roxanne Perez manager?

A. Roxanne Perez does not have a manager

Q. What is current Roxanne Perez song?

A. Roxanne Perez uses the song ‘All Fall Down’

Q. Who is Roxanne Perez mother?

A. Roxanne Perez’s mother was Christy Salinas

Q. Who is Roxanne Perez father?

A. Roxanne Perez’s father was Rick Salinas

Q. Who is currently Roxanne Perez boyfriend?

A. Roxanne Perez is currently in a relationship with Gino Medina who is also a professional wrestler

Q. Who is Roxanne Perez brother?

A. Roxanne Perez has three more sisters

Q. How much is Roxanne Perez worth?

A. Perez’s net worth is something around $3m

Q. How many times Roxanne Perez won the NXT Women’s title?

A. Perez had been a two times NXT Women’s Champion