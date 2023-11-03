Who Allowed Saraya To Mention Charlotte Flair’s Late Brother On WWE Raw In 2015?

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

Who Allowed Saraya To Mention Charlotte Flair’s Late Brother On WWE Raw In 2015?

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 3, 2023 at 6:14 PM

Who Allowed Saraya To Mention Charlotte Flair’s Late Brother On WWE Raw In 2015?

Saraya is often hailed as a pioneer in the professional wrestling circuit for her contributions to the women’s superstars. She has achieved some major accolades throughout her career in the WWE. But the path wasn’t easy as she had to travel all the way from the United Kingdom at a time when she was yet to become an adult. Moving on, she continued to produce a colorful as well as a career filled with controversies.

One such instance occurred in 2015 when Saraya was under her WWE contract as Paige. In the fall of that year, she turned heel and got involved in a heated feud with NXT’s latest call-up on the main roster at the time, Charlotte Flair. Being booked as the next poster figure on the WWE female roster, she had won the Divas Title within days of making her debut on Raw.

Saraya Fka WWE’s Paige On Plastic Surgery, “I Got My B**Bs Done, I Got My Lips Done”

This happened under the wings of Saraya who eventually turned into a vicious heel, going after Flair’s title. During a contract signing for a Divas Title match, the two went back and forth on the mic and there was one particular segment that caught the attention of the fans.

Charlotte Flair was very much open with the fact that she joined professional wrestling due to the inspiration that she received from her brother, the late Reid Flair. The-then Paige threw a heart-wrenching jab at the second-generation superstar by saying, “Your little baby brother didn’t have much fight in him, did he?” in the promo.

Saraya Fka Paige Reveals Reason She “Never Talk Bad About WWE” Career

Charlotte Flair agreed to hear tough words from Saraya about her late brother

Flair wasted no time in attacking Saraya to create a brawl in that segment that also garnered major backlash from the fans as those words were tasteless for many of the fans. In an interview with The Agenda Podcast in 2017, former WWE Managing Lead Writer Tom Cassiello revealed that it was Charlotte herself who suggested that her adversary would mention Reid’s name during the promo.

It was basically used so that Saraya could receive natural heel heat from the fans but the way of doing so appeared to be quite cheap. Talking on his “WOOOOO! Nation” podcast, Charlotte’s father Ric Flair revealed that his daughter may have pitched that idea since she was under a lot of pressure in that new locker room,

“I don’t think she feels like she’s comfortable enough to say no to anything yet. She’s only been up there three months. It’s a pressure cooker and a tough spot to be in.”

Tagged:

Charlotte Flair

Paige

Ric Flair

Saraya

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Divas

WWE Paige

WWE RAW

Related Article
Who Allowed Saraya To Mention Charlotte Flair’s Late Brother On WWE Raw In 2015?
Who Allowed Saraya To Mention Charlotte Flair’s Late Brother On WWE Raw In 2015?

Nov 3, 2023, 6:14 PM

Ric Flair: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts
Ric Flair: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Oct 2, 2023, 11:30 AM

WWE Smackdown: Charlotte Flair Reveals Reason Why She Started Wrestling
WWE Smackdown: Charlotte Flair Reveals Reason Why She Started Wrestling

Mar 5, 2023, 5:48 PM

John Cena Onboard With The Principle, ‘What Can I Do To Make The WWE Better?”
John Cena Onboard With The Principle, ‘What Can I Do To Make The WWE Better?”

Mar 2, 2023, 7:30 PM

“You Don’t Want Any Part Of The Queen!” Ric Flair Warns Dominik About Charlotte Flair
“You Don’t Want Any Part Of The Queen!” Ric Flair Warns Dominik About Charlotte Flair

Mar 1, 2023, 6:47 PM

Ric Flair Is &#8220;Glad&#8221; That Vince McMahon Is Back
Ric Flair Is “Glad” That Vince McMahon Is Back

Feb 27, 2023, 5:42 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic