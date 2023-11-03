Who Allowed Saraya To Mention Charlotte Flair’s Late Brother On WWE Raw In 2015?

Saraya is often hailed as a pioneer in the professional wrestling circuit for her contributions to the women’s superstars. She has achieved some major accolades throughout her career in the WWE. But the path wasn’t easy as she had to travel all the way from the United Kingdom at a time when she was yet to become an adult. Moving on, she continued to produce a colorful as well as a career filled with controversies.

One such instance occurred in 2015 when Saraya was under her WWE contract as Paige. In the fall of that year, she turned heel and got involved in a heated feud with NXT’s latest call-up on the main roster at the time, Charlotte Flair. Being booked as the next poster figure on the WWE female roster, she had won the Divas Title within days of making her debut on Raw.

This happened under the wings of Saraya who eventually turned into a vicious heel, going after Flair’s title. During a contract signing for a Divas Title match, the two went back and forth on the mic and there was one particular segment that caught the attention of the fans.

Charlotte Flair was very much open with the fact that she joined professional wrestling due to the inspiration that she received from her brother, the late Reid Flair. The-then Paige threw a heart-wrenching jab at the second-generation superstar by saying, “Your little baby brother didn’t have much fight in him, did he?” in the promo.

Charlotte Flair agreed to hear tough words from Saraya about her late brother

Flair wasted no time in attacking Saraya to create a brawl in that segment that also garnered major backlash from the fans as those words were tasteless for many of the fans. In an interview with The Agenda Podcast in 2017, former WWE Managing Lead Writer Tom Cassiello revealed that it was Charlotte herself who suggested that her adversary would mention Reid’s name during the promo.

It was basically used so that Saraya could receive natural heel heat from the fans but the way of doing so appeared to be quite cheap. Talking on his “WOOOOO! Nation” podcast, Charlotte’s father Ric Flair revealed that his daughter may have pitched that idea since she was under a lot of pressure in that new locker room,

“I don’t think she feels like she’s comfortable enough to say no to anything yet. She’s only been up there three months. It’s a pressure cooker and a tough spot to be in.”