Assad Vala is all set to captain the Papua New Guinea (PNG) for the second time in an ICC event, as he was named skipper of the side for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. PNG will compete in the major tournament for the second time in the shortest format, having previously participated three years ago in 2021.

Assad Vala was captain then, and he was chosen again, with Charles Amini acting as his deputy. PNG have been slotted in group C in the T20 World Cup alongside co-hosts West Indies, Afghanistan, New Zealand and Uganda. They will start their campaign against the Rovman Powell-led side on June 2 in Guyana.

PNG qualified for this year’s T20 World Cup by winning the 2023 East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, which included six victories over Japan, Vanuatu, and the Philippines.

Notably, 10 of the 15 players from the 2021 squad have been called up for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States. Simon Atai, Jason Kila, Gaudi Toka, Nosaina Pokana, and Damien Ravu were the five players who did not take part in that edition.

Assad Vala optimistic about PNG’s performance in the T20 World Cup 2024

PNG lost all of its group games at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE to Oman, Scotland, and Bangladesh, but they will be hoping to improve this time around. However, captain Assad Vala is keen that his team perform better in this edition of the tournament.

“The energy has been great within the team. For some of the boys who went to the last T20 World Cup, it’s a different feeling now with a lot of the training, because the last time was during Covid and the preparation wasn’t as good as what we’re going through now. I am looking forward to this event because I know we are going to do well,” Vala was quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

They enter the T20 World Cup by winning a 2-0 series against Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, which followed their victory in a T20I tri-series with Nepal and Hong Kong.

PNG squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Assad Vala (capt), Charles Amini (vice-capt), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

