Harbhajan Singh, former India spinner, has named his picks for the two teams that might play in the IPL 2024 final. Notably, the final of the IPL 2024 will be played at M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 26, Sunday.

Four teams have qualified for the playoffs with Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru finishing in the top four. While KKR is set to play in the first qualifier on May 21 in Ahmedabad and RCB is set to play in the Eliminator on May 22, also on Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, their opponents are yet to be decided.

After scripting a story nothing short of a fairytale, RCB became the first side ever to qualify for the knockout stage after registering a sole win in their first seven games of a season.

With RCB’s current success, Harbhajan believes Kohli and KKR team mentor Gautam Gambhir, who had an on-field scuffle, will meet again in the final.

“I feel that RCB and KKR will play the final. If that happens Kohli and Gambhir will be back to face each other. RCB can win the trophy from this point, they have fought hard for each run. If they play with this energy then it will be hard to stop this team,” Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel.

Gautam Gambhir’s Rivalry With Virat Kohli On Cards With KKR and RCB In Line For Finals

Gautam Gambhir was brought back into the Kolkata Knight Riders camp as a mentor after he had spent two years in the same capacity with the Lucknow Super Giants. LSG had managed to qualify for the playoffs in both seasons with Gambhir at the helm.

Fans are interested in the prospective battle between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, who have had previous on-field altercations.

During the previous IPL season, a verbal spat between Lucknow Super Giants spinner Naveen-ul-Haq and Kohli resulted in an intense conversation between Gambhir and Kohli following the match. Kohli’s wild celebrations during RCB’s second-round victory over LSG heated the animosity even further.

However, during this year’s IPL match between KKR and RCB, Gambhir and Kohli were spotted smiling and hugging one other, implying that they may have put their past issues aside.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Included By BCCI In NCA’s High-Performance Monitoring Program – Report