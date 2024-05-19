Jake Fraser-McGurk is all set to be named as the travelling reserve in the Australian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. The tournament begins on June 1 and will be held in the USA and the West Indies with the final scheduled for June 29.

The Australian power-hitter Jake Fraser-McGurk stood out as one such promising prodigy in IPL 2024, having taken the tournament by storm with his fearless and aggressive batting.

After failing to get a buyer in the IPL 2024 auction in December, Fraser-McGurk was contacted by former Australian captain and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting as a late replacement for Lungi Ngidi in March.

Fraser-McGurk went hammer and tongs against the bowlers since being promoted to the XI in the sixth game of DC this season, scoring four blazing half-centuries in his first seven innings and finishing the campaign with 330 runs in nine innings at a transcendental strike rate of 234.04.

However, Fraser-McGurk was not included in Australia’s 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 and the cricketer wasn’t grieving about his exclusion. He understood that the team is currently set at all batting positions and affirmed that he will get plenty of chances at World Cups in the future.

“The way I think about it is that’s fine, there’s hopefully going to be more time for that,” Jake said via Willow Talk podcast.

The George Bailey-led selection committee did not include Jake Fraser-McGurk in the first 15-member World Cup roster. On Sunday, Cricket Australia sources revealed that the board has opted to keep Jake Fraser-McGurk as a traveling reserve.

Jake Fraser-McGurk is slated to be in Australia this week to practice for the T20 World Cup 2024 alongside some of his senior teammates. The 22-year-old was called up unexpectedly because of the opening batsman’s fitness and form concerns, as well as those of his DC senior, David Warner.

Another key reason for his inclusion is Australia captain Mitchell Marsh’s hamstring issue. The all-rounder was also a member of the Delhi Capitals team, however, he was forced to abandon the IPL 2024 midway because of a hamstring injury received while training. Marsh is currently recuperating nicely from his hamstring injury, and the Australian skipper is scheduled to resume training this week.

