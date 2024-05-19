Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru silenced their detractors on Saturday, defeating Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs in their final IPL 2024 league game, which was also a must-win. RCB advanced to the playoffs with the win, while CSK was eliminated.

RCB has had a terrific season this year. Following a shaky start, the franchise mounted a stunning recovery and is currently unbeaten in six games.

Virat Kohli continued his golden run in the IPL 2024 and shined with the bat. The former RCB captain smacked 47 off 29 balls, packed with three fours and four sixes, at a strike rate of 162.07.

Du Plessis (54) scored a half-century for RCB, who reached 218/5 in 20 overs. Rajat Patidar (41) and Cameron Green (38*) also made significant contributions. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur claimed two wickets for CSK.

Chasing 219, CSK needed to hit at least 200 to qualify for the playoffs, but Yash Dayal’s final-over heroics left them with only 191/7 in 20 overs. After allowing a six in the opening delivery, Dayal dismissed Dhoni in the final over with his second ball. The pacer then defeated Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja in the final few deliveries.

Virat Kohli has done what he is known for: Virender Sehwag

Speaking on Cricbuzz, India legend Virender Sehwag labeled Kohli as the match’s star performer and also felt his performance was better than Faf du Plessis’ knock.

“The start was very important and he gave an amazing start to RCB. Although Faf du Plessis still scored more runs, the momentum Kohli gave, he was the best performer. He got out on 47 and his strike rate was 162.07. He has batted amazingly. Virat Kohli has done what he is known for.

“Today he has shown that he is a big player in big matches. It was a great pleasure to see Virat Kohli, I was happy to see him scoring runs and win. Many times when his team loses, he performs but his team loses. But today it was excellent, he scored runs, team won and qualified. Today the celebration will be double,” he said.

Virat Kohli has scored 708 runs in 14 games in IPL 2024. He averages 63.36 and has a strike rate of 155.60. Kohli had hit one century and 5 fifties with a highest score of 113*. With these numbers, Kohli had also hit 59 fours and 37 sixes in the IPL 2024.

