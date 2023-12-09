sportzwiki logo
All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: He Has Earned The Right To Have That Fairytale Send-Off…” – Michael Vaughan Defends David Warner In Response To Mitchell Johnson’s Statements

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 9, 2023 at 12:16 PM

AUS vs PAK: He Has Earned The Right To Have That Fairytale Send-Off&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Michael Vaughan Defends David Warner In Response To Mitchell Johnson&#8217;s Statements

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has spoken out in support of David Warner’s ongoing rivalry with Mitchell Johnson. Earlier, the Left-arm pacer has lambasted the practice of bidding farewell to the opening batter at home, despite being involved in the infamous Sandpaper incident.

Mitchell Johnson’s article for Western Australia has not been well received, with several former players also weighing their opinions about his writing. Johnson also claimed to have received a text message from a former teammate, adding fuel to the fire in the incident. However, his comments have had little impact on Warner’s standing inside his team.

Speaking on the Daily Telegraph, Michael Vaughan believes that veteran Australian opener David Warner has been a great of the game and has underlined his contribution to Australian cricket over the years in ICC events, and believes that the left-handed opener deserves a proper send-off on home soil.

“I do think David Warner is a great of the game. Because of what’s happened and because Dave’s had some controversy in his career, I think there’s some people who won’t give him that mantle and won’t talk about him in those lights. But you only have to look at his record. His record in World Cups.”

Michael Vaughan
Michael Vaughan Credits: Twitter

“There’s not many players who get the fairytale ending but you would say David Warner if he gets through to that last Test, which I’d back him to do so, he’s earned the right to have that fairytale send-off on his home ground,” Michael Vaughan said.

The third and final game of the series will be played in David Warner’s home ground of Sydney. The Left-handed batter has stated his desire to play the New Year’s Test on his home field of Sydney Cricket Ground to conclude his Test career.

Everyone Is Entitled To Their Own Opinions – David Warner Opens Upon His Controversy With Mitchell Johnson

Several issues have plagued David Warner’s career, and the buildup to his farewell series has been no exception. Speaking at the broadcast event ahead of the 1st test against Pakistan, The Left-handed batter is looking forward to playing his final test series, amid growing controversies.

David Warner
David Warner Credits: Twitter

“It wouldn’t be a summer without a headline, would it. It is what it is. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. But moving forward, looking forward to a nice Test over in the West,” David Warner said.

David Warner has amassed 8487 runs in 109 Test matches. In the format, he has 25 centuries and 36 fifties to his credit. The southpaw has struggled to get in the red-ball format of the game, therefore the former vice-captain would like to end his career with a flourish in the longer format of the game.

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

David Warner

Michael Vaughan

Mitchell Johnson

