CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be taking Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 46th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (April 28).
This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between CSK and SRH. You’ll get the CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our CSK vs SRH match prediction.
CSK vs SRH: Match Preview:
After suffering losses in their last two games, CSK have dropped out of the top four and will be desperate to get back to winning ways. The reigning champions lost both the games against Lucknow Super Giants. They first suffered an eight-wicket defeat in Lucknow before LSG thrashed them by six wickets in Chennai.
The defeat in the last game also ended CSK’s unbeaten run at home. While MA Chidambaram is considered CSK’s fort, the champions failed to defend 210 runs and will be desperate to win the upcoming game against SRH to get back to winning ways and bolster their playoffs hopes.
SRH, on the other hand, are also entering the game on the back of a loss. Their impressive four-match winning run came to an end with a home defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Chasing 207 runs, SRH could only 171 runs. SRH have already defeated CSK once this season and would be fancying another win against the five-time champions.
IPL 2024 points table:
With five wins from eight games, SRH are at the third spot while CSK are at the fifth spot with four wins and as many defeats. Rajasthan Royals are presently at the top followed by Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in the top four.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|0.698
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|0.972
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|0.577
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|0.148
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|0.415
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|-0.386
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|-0.974
|Punjab Kings
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|-0.187
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|-0.227
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|9
|2
|7
|0
|0
|4
|-0.721
CSK vs SRH: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:
CSK:
- 1st match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.
- 2nd match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.
- 3rd match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.
- 4th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.
- 5th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.
- 6th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.
- 7th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.
- 8th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.
SRH:
- 1st match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs.
- 2nd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.
- 3rd match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.
- 4th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.
- 5th match: Beat Punjab Kings by two runs.
- 6th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.
- 7th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs.
- 8th match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs.
CSK vs SRH: Match info:
|Article Title
|
CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|Chennai Super Kings & Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Series name
|
IPL 2024
|Date
|28-Apr-24
|Category
|CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|JioCinema
CSK vs SRH Head To Head record:
|CSK
|SRH
|20
|Matches played
|20
|14
|Won
|06
|06
|Lost
|14
|00
|No Result
|00
Here is the venue-wise result between CSK and SRH:
|Ground
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|No Result
|Total
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Wankhede Stadium
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|2
|3
|0
|5
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|2
|0
|0
|2
|JSCA International Stadium Complex
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|14
|6
|0
|20
CSK vs SRH Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|CSK vs SRH Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|Temperature
|30°C
|Weather Forecast
|Clear sky
|Pitch Behaviour
|Batting-friendly
|Best Suited To
|Pace
|Average 1st innings score
|182
CSK Squad:
Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Aravelly Avanish, Maheesh Theekshana, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Richard Gleeson
SRH squad:
Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen
Fantasy stats for CSK vs SRH:
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all CSK players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|CSK
|M Pathirana
|Bowler
|10
|8
|2
|1
|CSK
|M Rahman
|Bowler
|10
|7
|1
|0
|CSK
|R Gaikwad
|Batter
|10
|7
|0
|2
|CSK
|R Jadeja
|All Rounder
|10
|7
|2
|1
|CSK
|S Dube
|Batter
|10
|7
|0
|1
|CSK
|M Santner
|All Rounder
|10
|6
|0
|0
|CSK
|A Rahane
|Batter
|10
|5
|0
|0
|CSK
|D Chahar
|Bowler
|10
|5
|0
|1
|CSK
|M Choudhary
|Bowler
|10
|5
|1
|1
|CSK
|M Dhoni
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|5
|0
|0
|CSK
|D Mitchell
|Batter
|7
|4
|0
|0
|CSK
|S Thakur
|Bowler
|10
|4
|0
|0
|CSK
|M Theekshana
|Bowler
|10
|3
|0
|0
|CSK
|R Ravindra
|Batter
|7
|3
|1
|0
|CSK
|M Ali
|All Rounder
|10
|2
|0
|1
|CSK
|S Singh
|Bowler
|6
|2
|0
|0
|CSK
|T Deshpande
|Bowler
|10
|2
|0
|1
|CSK
|U Malik
|Bowler
|10
|2
|0
|0
|CSK
|P Solanki
|Bowler
|2
|1
|0
|0
|CSK
|R Hangargekar
|Bowler
|2
|1
|0
|0
|CSK
|S Rizvi
|Batter
|6
|0
|0
|0
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all SRH players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|SRH
|A Sharma
|Batter
|10
|7
|0
|1
|SRH
|M Jansen
|All Rounder
|10
|7
|0
|0
|SRH
|P Cummins
|Bowler
|10
|7
|0
|0
|SRH
|H Klaasen
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|6
|2
|1
|SRH
|M Agarwal
|Batter
|10
|5
|0
|0
|SRH
|S Ahmed
|All Rounder
|10
|5
|0
|0
|SRH
|T Natarajan
|Bowler
|10
|5
|1
|0
|SRH
|B Kumar
|Bowler
|10
|4
|0
|0
|SRH
|F Farooqi
|Bowler
|7
|4
|0
|0
|SRH
|M Markande
|Bowler
|10
|4
|0
|0
|SRH
|T Head
|Batter
|7
|4
|1
|1
|SRH
|A Markram
|All Rounder
|10
|3
|1
|0
|SRH
|A Samad
|Batter
|10
|3
|0
|0
|SRH
|A Singh
|Wicket Keeper
|5
|3
|0
|0
|SRH
|J Unadkat
|Bowler
|10
|3
|0
|1
|SRH
|A Singh
|Bowler
|7
|2
|0
|0
|SRH
|K Nitish Reddy
|All Rounder
|7
|2
|1
|0
|SRH
|R Tripathi
|Batter
|10
|2
|0
|0
|SRH
|W Hasaranga
|All Rounder
|6
|2
|1
|0
|SRH
|W Sundar
|All Rounder
|10
|2
|1
|0
|SRH
|G Phillips
|Batter
|6
|1
|0
|0
|SRH
|S Singh
|All Rounder
|2
|0
|0
|0
CSK vs SRH Playing 11 for Today Match:
Here are the playing XI of CSK vs SRH for the 46th match of IPL 2024:
CSK Playing XI:
Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana
CSK impact players:
Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner
SRH Playing XI:
Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan
SRH impact players:
Travis Head, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar
Most runs and wickets for CSK and SRH in IPL 2024:
|Most runs for CSK in IPL 2024
|Ruturaj Gaikwad – 349 runs
|Most wickets for CSK in IPL 2024
|Mustafizur Rahman – 12 wickets
|Most runs for SRH in IPL 2024
|Travis Head – 325 runs
|Most wickets for SRH in IPL 2024
|T Natarajan – 12 wickets
CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:
- Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube has performed consistently with the bat for CSK this season. In eight games so far, the left-hander has scored 311 runs with the help of three half-centuries.
- Matheesha Pathirana: Matheesha Pathirana is CSK’s second highest wicket-taker this season. In 5 games so far, he has picked up an impressive 11 wickets.
Top Picks for CSK vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Heinrich Klaasen: While Heinrich Klaasen has looked in good touch in this IPL, he has failed to score big in the last two games. So far, he has scored 275 runs with the help of three half-centuries and will be eyeing another good outing.
- Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube scored a whirlwind half-century against LSG in the last game and will be looking to make the most of his form.
Budget Picks for CSK vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Jaydev Unadkat: Jaydev Unadkat has made a good impression with his bowling performance so far. He has picked up seven wickets in six games so far.
Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar has not really been at his best this season but has looked good on few occasions. He has picked up five wickets so far and will be eyeing a productive outing against SRH.
CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team for Today match – 1
|Wicketkeeper
|Heinrich Klaasen (vc)
|Batsmen
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)
|Shivam Dube
|Travis Head
|Abhishek Sharma
|Allrounders
|Moeen Ali
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Bowlers
|Matheesha Pathirana
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Pat Cummins
CSK vs SRH Dream11 team for Today Match – 2
|Wicketkeeper
|Heinrich Klaasen
|Batsmen
|Daryl Mitchell
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Travis Head
|Abhishek Sharma
|Allrounders
|Aiden Markram
|Moeen Ali
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Bowlers
|Matheesha Pathirana (c)
|Mustafizur Rahman
|T Natarajan (vc)
CSK vs SRH Match Prediction Today:
While CSK have lost their last two games, they will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to win the upcoming game against SRH.