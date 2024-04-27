CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be taking Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 46th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (April 28).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between CSK and SRH. You’ll get the CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our CSK vs SRH match prediction.

CSK vs SRH: Match Preview:

After suffering losses in their last two games, CSK have dropped out of the top four and will be desperate to get back to winning ways. The reigning champions lost both the games against Lucknow Super Giants. They first suffered an eight-wicket defeat in Lucknow before LSG thrashed them by six wickets in Chennai.

The defeat in the last game also ended CSK’s unbeaten run at home. While MA Chidambaram is considered CSK’s fort, the champions failed to defend 210 runs and will be desperate to win the upcoming game against SRH to get back to winning ways and bolster their playoffs hopes.

SRH, on the other hand, are also entering the game on the back of a loss. Their impressive four-match winning run came to an end with a home defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Chasing 207 runs, SRH could only 171 runs. SRH have already defeated CSK once this season and would be fancying another win against the five-time champions.

IPL 2024 points table:

With five wins from eight games, SRH are at the third spot while CSK are at the fifth spot with four wins and as many defeats. Rajasthan Royals are presently at the top followed by Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in the top four.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 0 0 14 0.698 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.972 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.577 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.148 Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.415 Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 0 0 8 -0.386 Gujarat Titans 9 4 5 0 0 8 -0.974 Punjab Kings 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.187 Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.227 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 2 7 0 0 4 -0.721

CSK vs SRH: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

CSK:

1st match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. 2nd match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 4th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets. 5th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. 6th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. 7th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets. 8th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.

SRH:

1st match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets. 4th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 5th match: Beat Punjab Kings by two runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by two runs. 6th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs. 7th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs. 8th match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs.

CSK vs SRH: Match info:

Article Title CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Chennai Super Kings & Sunrisers Hyderabad Series name IPL 2024 Date 28-Apr-24 Category CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Stadium MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

CSK vs SRH Head To Head record:

CSK SRH 20 Matches played 20 14 Won 06 06 Lost 14 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between CSK and SRH:

Ground Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad No Result Total MA Chidambaram Stadium 4 0 0 4 Arun Jaitley Stadium 1 0 0 1 Wankhede Stadium 2 0 0 2 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 0 0 2 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 2 3 0 5 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 1 0 2 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 0 1 0 1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 2 0 0 2 JSCA International Stadium Complex 0 1 0 1 Overall 14 6 0 20

CSK vs SRH Weather Report & Pitch Report:

CSK vs SRH Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 30°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 182

CSK Squad:

Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Aravelly Avanish, Maheesh Theekshana, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Richard Gleeson

SRH squad:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen

Fantasy stats for CSK vs SRH:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all CSK players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain CSK M Pathirana Bowler 10 8 2 1 CSK M Rahman Bowler 10 7 1 0 CSK R Gaikwad Batter 10 7 0 2 CSK R Jadeja All Rounder 10 7 2 1 CSK S Dube Batter 10 7 0 1 CSK M Santner All Rounder 10 6 0 0 CSK A Rahane Batter 10 5 0 0 CSK D Chahar Bowler 10 5 0 1 CSK M Choudhary Bowler 10 5 1 1 CSK M Dhoni Wicket Keeper 10 5 0 0 CSK D Mitchell Batter 7 4 0 0 CSK S Thakur Bowler 10 4 0 0 CSK M Theekshana Bowler 10 3 0 0 CSK R Ravindra Batter 7 3 1 0 CSK M Ali All Rounder 10 2 0 1 CSK S Singh Bowler 6 2 0 0 CSK T Deshpande Bowler 10 2 0 1 CSK U Malik Bowler 10 2 0 0 CSK P Solanki Bowler 2 1 0 0 CSK R Hangargekar Bowler 2 1 0 0 CSK S Rizvi Batter 6 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all SRH players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain SRH A Sharma Batter 10 7 0 1 SRH M Jansen All Rounder 10 7 0 0 SRH P Cummins Bowler 10 7 0 0 SRH H Klaasen Wicket Keeper 10 6 2 1 SRH M Agarwal Batter 10 5 0 0 SRH S Ahmed All Rounder 10 5 0 0 SRH T Natarajan Bowler 10 5 1 0 SRH B Kumar Bowler 10 4 0 0 SRH F Farooqi Bowler 7 4 0 0 SRH M Markande Bowler 10 4 0 0 SRH T Head Batter 7 4 1 1 SRH A Markram All Rounder 10 3 1 0 SRH A Samad Batter 10 3 0 0 SRH A Singh Wicket Keeper 5 3 0 0 SRH J Unadkat Bowler 10 3 0 1 SRH A Singh Bowler 7 2 0 0 SRH K Nitish Reddy All Rounder 7 2 1 0 SRH R Tripathi Batter 10 2 0 0 SRH W Hasaranga All Rounder 6 2 1 0 SRH W Sundar All Rounder 10 2 1 0 SRH G Phillips Batter 6 1 0 0 SRH S Singh All Rounder 2 0 0 0

CSK vs SRH Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of CSK vs SRH for the 46th match of IPL 2024:

CSK Playing XI:

Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK impact players:

Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner

SRH Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

SRH impact players:

Travis Head, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar

Most runs and wickets for CSK and SRH in IPL 2024:

Most runs for CSK in IPL 2024 Ruturaj Gaikwad – 349 runs Most wickets for CSK in IPL 2024 Mustafizur Rahman – 12 wickets Most runs for SRH in IPL 2024 Travis Head – 325 runs Most wickets for SRH in IPL 2024 T Natarajan – 12 wickets

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube has performed consistently with the bat for CSK this season. In eight games so far, the left-hander has scored 311 runs with the help of three half-centuries.

Shivam Dube has performed consistently with the bat for CSK this season. In eight games so far, the left-hander has scored 311 runs with the help of three half-centuries. Matheesha Pathirana: Matheesha Pathirana is CSK’s second highest wicket-taker this season. In 5 games so far, he has picked up an impressive 11 wickets.

Top Picks for CSK vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Heinrich Klaasen: While Heinrich Klaasen has looked in good touch in this IPL, he has failed to score big in the last two games. So far, he has scored 275 runs with the help of three half-centuries and will be eyeing another good outing.

While Heinrich Klaasen has looked in good touch in this IPL, he has failed to score big in the last two games. So far, he has scored 275 runs with the help of three half-centuries and will be eyeing another good outing. Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube scored a whirlwind half-century against LSG in the last game and will be looking to make the most of his form.

Budget Picks for CSK vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Jaydev Unadkat: Jaydev Unadkat has made a good impression with his bowling performance so far. He has picked up seven wickets in six games so far.

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar has not really been at his best this season but has looked good on few occasions. He has picked up five wickets so far and will be eyeing a productive outing against SRH.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen (vc) Batsmen Ajinkya Rahane Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) Shivam Dube Travis Head Abhishek Sharma Allrounders Moeen Ali Ravindra Jadeja Bowlers Matheesha Pathirana Mustafizur Rahman Pat Cummins

CSK vs SRH Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen Batsmen Daryl Mitchell Ruturaj Gaikwad Travis Head Abhishek Sharma Allrounders Aiden Markram Moeen Ali Ravindra Jadeja Bowlers Matheesha Pathirana (c) Mustafizur Rahman T Natarajan (vc)

CSK vs SRH Match Prediction Today:

While CSK have lost their last two games, they will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to win the upcoming game against SRH.