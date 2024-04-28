Rajat Patidar has made some strong comments on RCB’s campaign ahead in IPL 2024. Royal Challengers Bengaluru started the 17th season of the Indian Premier League with a defeat against the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Since their first win of the IPL 2024 against Punjab Kings (PBKS), it took them exactly a month before registering their second win of the tournament.

In between those two wins, Bengaluru faced six back-to-back defeats. Even after their previous win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), they are still at the bottom of the points table.

One of the key members of the batting order is Rajat Patidar, who didn’t have a great start in the tournament. But he developed his skills at the halfway mark of this competition. Rajat Patidar won the ‘Player of the Match’ award against SRH, thanks to his 50-run win in just 20 balls.

“Very difficult to look to away from here’- Rajat Patidar

While speaking on the media during the pre-match press conference, The middle-order batter informed that they, as a team, are not too interested in comparisons with other franchises, and didn’t look at others’ positions in the points table.

“We are focusing on one match at a time. We believe that we can turn around the points table.” Rajat Patidar expressed. “It’s very difficult to look too away from here.”

Bengaluru are at the south of the points table. If they want to qualify for the playoffs, they can’t afford a single slip from this point. Even if they lose in one game, then they have to depend on many other results in an aim to keep them in the equation for the top-four finish.

Their net run rate too has taken a of hammering. If there is a situation where they could look to win by a huge margin, they should take some risks in that zone to improve their net run rate. Rajat Patidar suggested that they are taking one game at a time, and not looking too much ahead in the journey.

“We have 5-6 more games from here and I think we should focus on one game at a time.” Rajat Patidar noted. “We are not focusing too ahead on what we can do from here to the end of the tournament, so it’s good to focus on one game at a time.”

Even as a batter, Patidar advised that the team is looking to keep things simple and follow the process.

“Everyone is in a good frame of mind because we won the last match and we did it beautifully. About the next game, we are keeping thigs simple, so that we can execute our plans well.” Rajat Patidar added.

The 31-year-old has a strike rate of 225 at an average of 67 against spin in this IPL 2024.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host the Gujarat Titans in the reverse fixture on April May 04 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.