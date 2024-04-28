KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be locking horns against Delhi Capitals in the 47th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday (April 29).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between KKR and DC. You’ll get the KKR vs DC Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our KKR vs DC match prediction.

KKR vs DC: Match Preview:

The upcoming game against DC will be a test of character for KKR after the crushing defeat they suffered against Punjab Kings in their last game. The two-time IPL champions failed to defend a mammoth total of 261 runs against PBKS as the latter chased down the record total in just 18.4 overs and by losing only two wickets to create history.

The game was yet another reminder to KKR’s struggle with the ball this year. They failed to 223 runs against Rajasthan Royals and managed to win the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by just one run after scoring 222 runs. KKR have been scoring big totals consistently but the bowlers have failed to compliment the batters on most of the occasion.

With the IPL entering its business phase, KKR will be looking to get back to winning ways and bolster their chances of making it to the playoffs. However, it won’t be an easy task against a DC side who will be high on confidence at the moment.

DC have revived their campaign with four wins in their last five games. In their last game, they beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs after posting a huge total of 257. With the momentum on their side, DC will be eyeing another win. A win will also take DC above KKR and into the top four of the points table.

IPL 2024 points table:

With five wins and three defeats, KKR are currently at the second spot in the points table. On the other hand, DC are at the fifth spot with five wins and as many defeats so far.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 9 8 1 0 0 16 0.694 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.972 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.577 Lucknow Super Giants 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.059 Delhi Capitals 10 5 5 0 0 10 -0.276 Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.415 Gujarat Titans 9 4 5 0 0 8 -0.974 Punjab Kings 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.187 Mumbai Indians 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.261 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 2 7 0 0 4 -0.721

KKR vs DC: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

KKR:

1st match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. 3rd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs. 4th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. 5th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets. 6th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by two wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by two wickets. 7th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one wicket.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one wicket. 8th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by eight wickets.

DC:

1st match: Lost against Punjab Kings by four wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by four wickets. 2nd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs. 3rd match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs. 4th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs. 5th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs. 6th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets. 7th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by six wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by six wickets. 8th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs. 9th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by four runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by four runs. 10th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs.

KKR vs DC: Match info:

Article Title KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Kolkata Knight Riders & Delhi Capitals Series name IPL 2024 Date 29-Apr-24 Category KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Stadium Eden Gardens, Kolkata Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

KKR vs DC Head To Head record:

KKR DC 32 Matches played 32 17 Won 15 15 Lost 17 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between KKR vs DC:

Ground DC KKR No Result Total Brabourne Stadium 1 0 0 1 Eden Gardens 2 7 0 9 Arun Jaitley Stadium 5 5 0 10 Narendra Modi Stadium 1 0 0 1 Kingsmead 1 0 0 1 Wanderers Stadium 1 0 0 1 Wankhede Stadium 1 0 0 1 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 2 0 3 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 0 1 0 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 0 0 1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 0 1 0 1 Shaheed Veer Narayan Sing International Stadium 1 0 0 1 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 0 1 0 1 Overall 15 17 0 32

KKR vs DC Weather Report & Pitch Report:

KKR vs DC Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 36°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 215

KKR Squad:

Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera

DC squad:

Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ricky Bhui, Lizaad Williams, Ishant Sharma, Gulbadin Naib

Fantasy stats for KKR vs DC:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all KKR players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain KKR S Narine All Rounder 10 10 2 2 KKR S Iyer Batter 10 8 0 0 KKR A Russell All Rounder 10 6 2 0 KKR C Sakariya Bowler 9 6 0 1 KKR N Rana Batter 10 6 0 1 KKR P Salt Wicket Keeper 10 6 1 0 KKR V Arora Bowler 10 6 0 0 KKR H Rana Bowler 10 4 0 0 KKR R Gurbaz Wicket Keeper 10 4 1 0 KKR V Chakravarthy Bowler 10 4 0 0 KKR A Sudhakar Roy All Rounder 9 3 0 0 KKR K Srikar-Bharat Wicket Keeper 5 3 0 1 KKR M Pandey Batter 10 3 0 0 KKR R Singh All Rounder 10 3 0 0 KKR R Singh Batter 10 3 2 0 KKR V Iyer Batter 10 3 0 0 KKR A Raghuvanshi Batter 7 2 0 0 KKR M Starc Bowler 7 2 0 0 KKR S Rutherford Batter 1 1 0 0 KKR S Sharma Bowler 10 1 0 0 KKR D Chameera Bowler 3 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all DC players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain DC R Pant Wicket Keeper 10 8 0 1 DC A Patel All Rounder 10 6 0 1 DC D Warner Batter 10 6 0 1 DC I Sharma Bowler 10 6 0 0 DC K Yadav Bowler 10 6 1 0 DC M Marsh All Rounder 10 5 1 0 DC J Fraser-McGurk Batter 4 4 0 1 DC K Ahmed Bowler 10 4 0 1 DC M Kumar Bowler 10 4 1 0 DC P Shaw Batter 10 4 0 0 DC T Stubbs Batter 9 4 0 3 DC A Nortje Bowler 10 3 0 0 DC A Porel Wicket Keeper 10 3 0 0 DC L Yadav All Rounder 10 3 0 0 DC J Richardson Bowler 2 1 0 0 DC P Dubey Bowler 4 1 0 0 DC R Salam Bowler 5 1 0 0 DC S Hope Wicket Keeper 4 1 0 0 DC S Kumar All Rounder 4 1 0 0 DC K Kushagra Wicket Keeper 1 0 0 0 DC R Bhui Batter 2 0 0 0 DC Y Dhull Batter 4 0 0 0

KKR vs DC Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of KKR vs DC for the 47th match of IPL 2024:

KKR Playing XI:

Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

KKR impact players:

Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

DC Playing XI:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

DC impact players:

Rasikh Dar Salam, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ricky Bhui, Sumit Kumar

Most runs and wickets for KKR and DC in IPL 2024:

Most runs for KKR in IPL 2024 Sunil Narine – 357 runs Most wickets for KKR in IPL 2024 Sunil Narine – 10 wickets Most runs for DC in IPL 2024 Rishabh Pant – 371 runs Most wickets for DC in IPL 2024 Mukesh Kumar – 13 wickets

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is enjoying an extraordinary campaign this year. He has delivered with both bat and ball so far and is currently KKR’s leading wicket-taker as well as run-scorer. He has scored 357 runs and picked up 10 wickets.

Sunil Narine is enjoying an extraordinary campaign this year. He has delivered with both bat and ball so far and is currently KKR’s leading wicket-taker as well as run-scorer. He has scored 357 runs and picked up 10 wickets. Axar Patel: Axar Patel has contributed well with both bat and ball. He has picked up seven wickets while maintaining an economy-rate of less than 8 and has also scored 134 runs.

Top Picks for KKR vs DC Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Jake Fraser-McGurk: Jake Fraser-McGurk has taken the IPL by storm. He has already smashed two 15-ball half-centuries this season. In five games, he has scored 247 runs with the help of three fifties.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has taken the IPL by storm. He has already smashed two 15-ball half-centuries this season. In five games, he has scored 247 runs with the help of three fifties. Andre Russell: Andre Russell has looked good with both bat and ball so far but has not really managed to deliver consistently. He has picked up 9 wickets so far and scored 179 runs.

Budget Picks for KKR vs DC Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Harshit Rana: In seven games so far, Harshit Rana has picked up 9 wickets and KKR will be expecting him to continue delivering with the ball.

In seven games so far, Harshit Rana has picked up 9 wickets and KKR will be expecting him to continue delivering with the ball. Abishek Porel: Abishek Porel has scored 184 runs in 10 games so far and will eye another good outing for his side.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Phil Salt Shai Hope Rishabh Pant Batsmen Shreyas Iyer Rinku Singh Jake Fraser-McGurk (vc) Allrounders Andre Russell Sunil Narine (c) Axar Patel Bowlers Kuldeep Yadav Lizaad Williams

KKR vs DC Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Phil Salt (vc) Shai Hope Rishabh Pant Batsmen Shreyas Iyer Angkrish Raghuvanshi Jake Fraser-McGurk Allrounders Andre Russell Sunil Narine Axar Patel (c) Bowlers Varun Chakravarthy Lizaad Williams

KKR vs DC Match Prediction Today:

Considering the current form, DC will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to beat KKR. At the same time, one should give importance to the toss. The team batting second will have the clear upper hand at the Eden Gardens. In the last three games, the chasing teams have won twice while chasing 224 and 262.