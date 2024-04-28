KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be locking horns against Delhi Capitals in the 47th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday (April 29).
This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between KKR and DC. You’ll get the KKR vs DC Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our KKR vs DC match prediction.
KKR vs DC: Match Preview:
The upcoming game against DC will be a test of character for KKR after the crushing defeat they suffered against Punjab Kings in their last game. The two-time IPL champions failed to defend a mammoth total of 261 runs against PBKS as the latter chased down the record total in just 18.4 overs and by losing only two wickets to create history.
The game was yet another reminder to KKR’s struggle with the ball this year. They failed to 223 runs against Rajasthan Royals and managed to win the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by just one run after scoring 222 runs. KKR have been scoring big totals consistently but the bowlers have failed to compliment the batters on most of the occasion.
With the IPL entering its business phase, KKR will be looking to get back to winning ways and bolster their chances of making it to the playoffs. However, it won’t be an easy task against a DC side who will be high on confidence at the moment.
DC have revived their campaign with four wins in their last five games. In their last game, they beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs after posting a huge total of 257. With the momentum on their side, DC will be eyeing another win. A win will also take DC above KKR and into the top four of the points table.
IPL 2024 points table:
With five wins and three defeats, KKR are currently at the second spot in the points table. On the other hand, DC are at the fifth spot with five wins and as many defeats so far.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|0.694
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|0.972
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|0.577
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|0.059
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|-0.276
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|0.415
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|-0.974
|Punjab Kings
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|-0.187
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|-0.261
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|9
|2
|7
|0
|0
|4
|-0.721
KKR vs DC: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:
KKR:
- 1st match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs.
- 2nd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.
- 3rd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs.
- 4th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.
- 5th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.
- 6th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by two wickets.
- 7th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one wicket.
- 8th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by eight wickets.
DC:
- 1st match: Lost against Punjab Kings by four wickets.
- 2nd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs.
- 3rd match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs.
- 4th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs.
- 5th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs.
- 6th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.
- 7th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by six wickets.
- 8th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs.
- 9th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by four runs.
- 10th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs.
KKR vs DC: Match info:
|Article Title
|
KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|Kolkata Knight Riders & Delhi Capitals
|Series name
|
IPL 2024
|Date
|29-Apr-24
|Category
|KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|JioCinema
KKR vs DC Head To Head record:
|KKR
|DC
|32
|Matches played
|32
|17
|Won
|15
|15
|Lost
|17
|00
|No Result
|00
Here is the venue-wise result between KKR vs DC:
|Ground
|DC
|KKR
|No Result
|Total
|Brabourne Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Eden Gardens
|2
|7
|0
|9
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|5
|5
|0
|10
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kingsmead
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Wanderers Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Wankhede Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Shaheed Veer Narayan Sing International Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|15
|17
|0
|32
KKR vs DC Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|KKR vs DC Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|Temperature
|36°C
|Weather Forecast
|Clear sky
|Pitch Behaviour
|Batting-friendly
|Best Suited To
|Pace
|Average 1st innings score
|215
KKR Squad:
Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera
DC squad:
Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ricky Bhui, Lizaad Williams, Ishant Sharma, Gulbadin Naib
Fantasy stats for KKR vs DC:
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all KKR players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|KKR
|S Narine
|All Rounder
|10
|10
|2
|2
|KKR
|S Iyer
|Batter
|10
|8
|0
|0
|KKR
|A Russell
|All Rounder
|10
|6
|2
|0
|KKR
|C Sakariya
|Bowler
|9
|6
|0
|1
|KKR
|N Rana
|Batter
|10
|6
|0
|1
|KKR
|P Salt
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|6
|1
|0
|KKR
|V Arora
|Bowler
|10
|6
|0
|0
|KKR
|H Rana
|Bowler
|10
|4
|0
|0
|KKR
|R Gurbaz
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|4
|1
|0
|KKR
|V Chakravarthy
|Bowler
|10
|4
|0
|0
|KKR
|A Sudhakar Roy
|All Rounder
|9
|3
|0
|0
|KKR
|K Srikar-Bharat
|Wicket Keeper
|5
|3
|0
|1
|KKR
|M Pandey
|Batter
|10
|3
|0
|0
|KKR
|R Singh
|All Rounder
|10
|3
|0
|0
|KKR
|R Singh
|Batter
|10
|3
|2
|0
|KKR
|V Iyer
|Batter
|10
|3
|0
|0
|KKR
|A Raghuvanshi
|Batter
|7
|2
|0
|0
|KKR
|M Starc
|Bowler
|7
|2
|0
|0
|KKR
|S Rutherford
|Batter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|KKR
|S Sharma
|Bowler
|10
|1
|0
|0
|KKR
|D Chameera
|Bowler
|3
|0
|0
|0
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all DC players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|DC
|R Pant
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|8
|0
|1
|DC
|A Patel
|All Rounder
|10
|6
|0
|1
|DC
|D Warner
|Batter
|10
|6
|0
|1
|DC
|I Sharma
|Bowler
|10
|6
|0
|0
|DC
|K Yadav
|Bowler
|10
|6
|1
|0
|DC
|M Marsh
|All Rounder
|10
|5
|1
|0
|DC
|J Fraser-McGurk
|Batter
|4
|4
|0
|1
|DC
|K Ahmed
|Bowler
|10
|4
|0
|1
|DC
|M Kumar
|Bowler
|10
|4
|1
|0
|DC
|P Shaw
|Batter
|10
|4
|0
|0
|DC
|T Stubbs
|Batter
|9
|4
|0
|3
|DC
|A Nortje
|Bowler
|10
|3
|0
|0
|DC
|A Porel
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|3
|0
|0
|DC
|L Yadav
|All Rounder
|10
|3
|0
|0
|DC
|J Richardson
|Bowler
|2
|1
|0
|0
|DC
|P Dubey
|Bowler
|4
|1
|0
|0
|DC
|R Salam
|Bowler
|5
|1
|0
|0
|DC
|S Hope
|Wicket Keeper
|4
|1
|0
|0
|DC
|S Kumar
|All Rounder
|4
|1
|0
|0
|DC
|K Kushagra
|Wicket Keeper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DC
|R Bhui
|Batter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DC
|Y Dhull
|Batter
|4
|0
|0
|0
KKR vs DC Playing 11 for Today Match:
Here are the playing XI of KKR vs DC for the 47th match of IPL 2024:
KKR Playing XI:
Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana
KKR impact players:
Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
DC Playing XI:
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed
DC impact players:
Rasikh Dar Salam, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ricky Bhui, Sumit Kumar
Most runs and wickets for KKR and DC in IPL 2024:
|Most runs for KKR in IPL 2024
|Sunil Narine – 357 runs
|Most wickets for KKR in IPL 2024
|Sunil Narine – 10 wickets
|Most runs for DC in IPL 2024
|Rishabh Pant – 371 runs
|Most wickets for DC in IPL 2024
|Mukesh Kumar – 13 wickets
KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:
- Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is enjoying an extraordinary campaign this year. He has delivered with both bat and ball so far and is currently KKR’s leading wicket-taker as well as run-scorer. He has scored 357 runs and picked up 10 wickets.
- Axar Patel: Axar Patel has contributed well with both bat and ball. He has picked up seven wickets while maintaining an economy-rate of less than 8 and has also scored 134 runs.
Top Picks for KKR vs DC Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Jake Fraser-McGurk: Jake Fraser-McGurk has taken the IPL by storm. He has already smashed two 15-ball half-centuries this season. In five games, he has scored 247 runs with the help of three fifties.
- Andre Russell: Andre Russell has looked good with both bat and ball so far but has not really managed to deliver consistently. He has picked up 9 wickets so far and scored 179 runs.
Budget Picks for KKR vs DC Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Harshit Rana: In seven games so far, Harshit Rana has picked up 9 wickets and KKR will be expecting him to continue delivering with the ball.
- Abishek Porel: Abishek Porel has scored 184 runs in 10 games so far and will eye another good outing for his side.
KKR vs DC Dream11 Team for Today match – 1
|Wicketkeepers
|Phil Salt
|Shai Hope
|Rishabh Pant
|Batsmen
|Shreyas Iyer
|Rinku Singh
|Jake Fraser-McGurk (vc)
|Allrounders
|Andre Russell
|Sunil Narine (c)
|Axar Patel
|Bowlers
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Lizaad Williams
KKR vs DC Dream11 team for Today Match – 2
|Wicketkeepers
|Phil Salt (vc)
|Shai Hope
|Rishabh Pant
|Batsmen
|Shreyas Iyer
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|Allrounders
|Andre Russell
|Sunil Narine
|Axar Patel (c)
|Bowlers
|Varun Chakravarthy
|Lizaad Williams
KKR vs DC Match Prediction Today:
Considering the current form, DC will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to beat KKR. At the same time, one should give importance to the toss. The team batting second will have the clear upper hand at the Eden Gardens. In the last three games, the chasing teams have won twice while chasing 224 and 262.