AUS vs PAK: Here’s Why Australian Opener Usman Khawaja Wearing Black Armband Against Pakistan

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • AUS vs PAK: Here’s Why Australian Opener Usman Khawaja Wearing Black Armband Against Pakistan

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: Here’s Why Australian Opener Usman Khawaja Wearing Black Armband Against Pakistan

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 14, 2023 at 2:17 PM

AUS vs PAK: Here’s Why Australian Opener Usman Khawaja Wearing Black Armband Against Pakistan

Australian opener Usman Khawaja walked out to bat wearing a black armband walking to bat against Pakistan in the 1st test of the three-match test series. The 36-year-old’s act is a show of solidarity for individuals caught up in the Israel-Hamas war. The International Cricket Council (ICC) barred the Pakistan-born batter from wearing special shoes with the message “All Lives Are Equal.”

The first Test between Australia and Pakistan began in Perth on Thursday (December 14). The visitors won the toss and chose to bat first. According to multiple sources, Usman Khawaja also planned to protest the ICC’s ‘double standards’ silently as the Australian star was seen wearing the armband in honor of those suffering in the Middle East.

Usman Khawaja had expressed his displeasure with the ICC’s rule, which prohibited him from wearing shoes with a “humanitarian message.” The left-handed batsman donned shoes with the words “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” to the Australian team’s training session on Tuesday.  The Australian opener blasted the ICC rules before the Test began, saying.

“I will try to (challenge the ICC) as soon as possible, whenever it is possible, There already has been a precedent set in the past that ICC have allowed. A precedent set where players have done stuff in the past where the ICC hasn’t done anything.”

Usman Khawaja
Usman Khawaja Credits: Twitter

“I find it a bit unfair that they have come down on me at this point in time where there definitely has been precedents in the past of similar things.”

“I am a grown man I can do anything I want, but I think the ICC will keep coming down and giving me fines, and at some point, it will detract from the game, I stand by what I said, I will stand by that, I think forever. For me, I need to get out there and concentrate on what I am doing but it is right at the forefront of my mind,” Usman Khawaja said.

The International Cricket Council clothing standards allow the match referee, to restrict a player from participating in a match if they are wearing clothes with a non-compliant emblem or language. ICC prohibits players from displaying any political or religious messages on their gear or clothing.

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Usman Khawaja

Related Article
Australia Head Coach Is Always Australian, India And Pakistan Should Have Coaches From Their Own Country &#8211; Gautam Gambhir
Australia Head Coach Is Always Australian, India And Pakistan Should Have Coaches From Their Own Country – Gautam Gambhir

Dec 14, 2023, 3:10 PM

AUS vs PAK: Here’s Why Australian Opener Usman Khawaja Wearing Black Armband Against Pakistan
AUS vs PAK: Here’s Why Australian Opener Usman Khawaja Wearing Black Armband Against Pakistan

Dec 14, 2023, 2:17 PM

AUS vs PAK: We Managed To Keep Winning And So The Selectors Kept The Faith In Me &#8211; David Warner Opens Up On His Place In Australian Test Team
AUS vs PAK: We Managed To Keep Winning And So The Selectors Kept The Faith In Me – David Warner Opens Up On His Place In Australian Test Team

Dec 14, 2023, 1:34 PM

AUS vs PAK: With Historic Milestone On Cards Against Pakistan In The 1st Test, Nathan Lyon Opens Up On His Retirement Plans
AUS vs PAK: With Historic Milestone On Cards Against Pakistan In The 1st Test, Nathan Lyon Opens Up On His Retirement Plans

Dec 14, 2023, 10:48 AM

AUS vs PAK: Praise In Public, Criticise In Private&#8230; &#8211; Justin Langer Lambasts Mitchell Johnson Over His Comments On David Warner
AUS vs PAK: Praise In Public, Criticise In Private… – Justin Langer Lambasts Mitchell Johnson Over His Comments On David Warner

Dec 13, 2023, 1:18 PM

AUS vs PAK: I Don&#8217;t Think His Intention Is To Make Too Much Of A Fuss&#8230; &#8211; Pat Cummins Defends Usman Khawaja Ahead Of The 1st Test Against Pakistan
AUS vs PAK: I Don’t Think His Intention Is To Make Too Much Of A Fuss… – Pat Cummins Defends Usman Khawaja Ahead Of The 1st Test Against Pakistan

Dec 13, 2023, 12:47 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy