AUS vs PAK: Here’s Why Australian Opener Usman Khawaja Wearing Black Armband Against Pakistan

Australian opener Usman Khawaja walked out to bat wearing a black armband walking to bat against Pakistan in the 1st test of the three-match test series. The 36-year-old’s act is a show of solidarity for individuals caught up in the Israel-Hamas war. The International Cricket Council (ICC) barred the Pakistan-born batter from wearing special shoes with the message “All Lives Are Equal.”

The first Test between Australia and Pakistan began in Perth on Thursday (December 14). The visitors won the toss and chose to bat first. According to multiple sources, Usman Khawaja also planned to protest the ICC’s ‘double standards’ silently as the Australian star was seen wearing the armband in honor of those suffering in the Middle East.

Usman Khawaja had expressed his displeasure with the ICC’s rule, which prohibited him from wearing shoes with a “humanitarian message.” The left-handed batsman donned shoes with the words “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” to the Australian team’s training session on Tuesday. The Australian opener blasted the ICC rules before the Test began, saying.

“I will try to (challenge the ICC) as soon as possible, whenever it is possible, There already has been a precedent set in the past that ICC have allowed. A precedent set where players have done stuff in the past where the ICC hasn’t done anything.”

“I find it a bit unfair that they have come down on me at this point in time where there definitely has been precedents in the past of similar things.”

“I am a grown man I can do anything I want, but I think the ICC will keep coming down and giving me fines, and at some point, it will detract from the game, I stand by what I said, I will stand by that, I think forever. For me, I need to get out there and concentrate on what I am doing but it is right at the forefront of my mind,” Usman Khawaja said.

The International Cricket Council clothing standards allow the match referee, to restrict a player from participating in a match if they are wearing clothes with a non-compliant emblem or language. ICC prohibits players from displaying any political or religious messages on their gear or clothing.