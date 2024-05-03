The dreams did come true for Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania XL as he became the first person from the Rhodes’ clan to have captured the WWE Championship. It took him almost two decades to have achieved the accolade but he ultimately did so while also becoming the new poster figure of the WWE which is currently ongoing through a new era.

The new Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently opened up about his experience of defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 while also revealing if he’s been able to take a moment and celebrate this biggest accolade in his professional wrestling career.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, the second-generation star explained how he didn’t really have the opportunity to “smell the roses” as he’s carrying the load for the WWE brand following WrestleMania 40 by appearing on both Raw and Smackdown brands.

“It just started moving immediately, I mean the next morning you’re doing ‘Good Morning America,’ and you’re in the ring and you’re swapping titles with The Rock, and in moments it just keeps going and I think that’s probably for the best because I don’t have time to necessarily smell the roses with this full international PLE schedule that’s been delivered to us,” Cody Rhodes illustrated.

Cody Rhodes had his dream moment at Wrestlemania 40

The American Nightmare also talked about how big the night was at Wrestlemania 40 where he ended up winning the WWE Championship. The moment also eventually turned out to be far brighter what he initially thought. All the stars got aligned on that night and delivered the dream moment for Cody Rhodes,

“I did genuinely have this fantasy booking of involving different legends, but I’d always envisioned it as maybe if it was after the bell or something of that nature. I won’t go into the full fantasy booking of it, but what ultimately would take place at WrestleMania 40 was like that on you know, steroids. It was like that on another level in terms of the individuals that all came together.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

The main event of WrestleMania 40 Sunday headlined by Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns has been helmed to be one of the best main events in the history of the WWE premium live event. A great story-telling unfolded in the ring with the Undisputed WWE Championship being defended in The ‘Bloodline Rules’ match. In the end, Roman finally dropped the title to The American Nightmare after 1316 days to hand over the baton.