Rohit Sharma gave a very philosophical answer when he was asked about how he felt after being removed as Mumbai Indians captain ahead of the IPL 2024.

Ahead of the IPL 2024, MI traded in Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans in an all-cash deal and named him the captain of the side. This ended Rohit Sharma’s 10-year reign as skipper of the side, in which MI won 5 IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

However, in IPL 2022, MI finished last on the points table and in the 2023 edition, MI barely managed to make it into the playoffs. In addition, Rohit Sharma’s form with the bat was under scrutiny and MI management thought that freeing Rohit from the burden of captaincy might help in his batting.

However, since the announcement has been made, the MI fans have rejected Hardik Pandya as captain of the side. He has been booed everywhere MI has played including at home in Mumbai.

The fact that MI is at the 9th spot in the points table with just 3 wins in 10 games has not helped Hardik Pandya’s case as fans are enraged with Hardik’s performance, which has resulted in the team performing poorly.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has been trying his best with the bat, scoring runs at a good pace, but his scores have not been big. He has scored a century in the ongoing IPL, but he has scored only 315 runs at an average of 35 and at a strike rate of 158.29.

It is part of life, not everything will go your way: Rohit Sharma on losing MI captaincy

During the BCCI presser in Mumbai, Rohit Sharma was asked about losing the MI captaincy, and he admitted that ‘not everything goes your way’. Rohit, a beloved figure in Indian cricket, experienced an emotional rollercoaster after being dismissed as Mumbai’s captain, which startled many in the cricket community and was a tough pill to chew for his legions of fans.

Rohit has been Hardik’s senior and captain for the majority of his career, but the events of the last month and the upcoming 30 days threaten to shift that relationship. But not in a bad way, maintained Rohit, explaining how returning to captaining Hardik after playing for him would not interrupt the rhythm.

“See, it is part of life. Not everything will go your way. It has been a great experience. Before (also), I have not been captain and I have played under a lot of captains. It is no different or new to me,” the Indian skipper said during a media interaction.

