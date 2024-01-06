sportzwiki logo
  AUS vs PAK: It Is Going To Be Hard To Replace David Warner – Pat Cummins After Australia Bid's Farewell To Legendary Opener

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: It Is Going To Be Hard To Replace David Warner – Pat Cummins After Australia Bid’s Farewell To Legendary Opener

Avinash T
Jan 6, 2024 at 3:16 PM

Australian skipper Pat Cummins believes that replacing David Warner in Test cricket would be difficult, given the importance he brings to the team. The 37-year-old played his final day in whites against Pakistan in the third test, scoring a match-winning half-century to help the Baggy Greens win the series 3-0.

In addition to achieving a blistering half-century on the final day of the conventional format. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne put on 119 runs partnership for the second wicket. While chasing 130 to win, Labuschagne and Warner stepped up to guide their team to safer waters to bid a farewell to the game.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Pat Cummins stated that it is tough to replace David Warner at the top of the order due to his experiences over the years and that he sets things up for the team by opening the batting.

“It’s going to be hard to replace Davey, he’s basically played every game for the last dozen years, he’s a huge personality; he really sets the game up with the way he plays every time he walks out. He’s going to be huge to replace. We’ll enjoy him for the next day or so while we’ve still got him around,” Pat Cummins said.

Following the game, David Warner thanked the fans for their overwhelming support. Warner also announced his retirement from ODI cricket earlier this month, citing the need to spend more attention to his family. The southpaw last played in the 50-over format against India in the World Cup final.

For more than a decade, David Warner was a stalwart of the Australian team across all formats. After making his international debut in 2009, the southpaw has dominated the bowlers in all conditions and formats. The left-handed opener will end up with over 15,000 international runs and a handful of ICC trophies.

Australia will miss the veteran batter, who was noted for his aggressive batting style and in-your-face approach to the game. He was absolutely unique and irreplaceable for the team in the past 12 years since his debut. He changed the way purists regarded Test cricket and made a place for himself in history.

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

David Warner

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Pat Cummins

